Maci Bookout's Son Bentley Golfs with Dad Ryan, Stepdad Taylor and Grandfather Larry: 'Family'

Maci Bookout McKinney's son is enjoying moments with the men in his life.

On Monday, Bentley, 15, shared a photo on his Instagram of a golf outing with some very special people. Bentley was joined on the green by stepdad Taylor McKinney, dad Ryan Edwards and Edwards' dad, grandfather Larry Edwards.

"Family 🫶🏻," the teen captioned the shot.

Maci Bookout McKinney and son Bentley. Maci Bookout/Instagram

The Teen Mom: Next Chapter star, 32, recently shared photos on Instagram from the reunion for the MTV reality series where she posed with her son, together in one photo and joined by grandparents Jen and Larry in another.

"A family doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to be united. 💜🙏🌳 #bennybaby #mimiandpapa #beverlyhills #familyfirst," she captioned the set of shots, one group selfie and one with just her and Jen.

"Such a fun night! #familyalways ❤️," Jen commented.



Maci Bookout with son Bentley and his grandparents Jen and Larry Edwards. Maci Bookout/Instagram

In addition to Bentley, Ryan is also dad to daughter Stella, 3, and son Jagger, 5, with estranged wife Mackenzie.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the reality series last month, Maci opened up about her and Ryan's recent rededication to their co-parenting relationship.

"In years past, we never tried to even have any kind of co-parenting relationship. We'd just co-parent with Ryan's parents," Maci told PEOPLE. "But at the same time, it didn't feel too bad because it was very genuine. It was the right time and everyone was in a good space to do it."

Both Maci and Taylor — who also share Maverick, 6, and Jayde, 7, — were happy to put aside any discomfort when they saw what the gesture meant to Bentley.

"Bentley definitely helped me feel like, 'Okay this is the right thing to do.' We knew we were doing the right thing because you could just tell, it was like a weight lifted off his shoulders," she said of the soon-to-be high school freshman.