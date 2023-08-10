Maci Bookout Says Ryan Edwards and Son, 14, Were Working on Their Relationship But Arrest Was 'Setback'

Maci Bookout McKinney wants to support her son's decision to build a relationship with his dad.

On the latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the reality star mom, 31, deals with another "concerning" situation as body cam footage of ex Ryan Edwards' former home with estranged wife Mackenzie was leaked online, along with claims that Edwards was responsible for the home being ransacked.

"Even though we've had our rough patches with him, it's kind of disheartening to know that was their home," husband Taylor McKinney tells Maci. "Their kids lived in it. It's kind of gutwrenching."



After both agreed that they "don't know what to believe" about the situation," the mom of three — who shares sons Maverick, 6, and daughter Jayde, 7, with Taylor — says, "And unfortunately, it's not like what we believe or even what could or couldn't be true matters because it's all over the internet."

"I think him and Bentley were getting to a place where they were starting to work on their relationship," Taylor says. "And again, I don't know what side's lying or what side is telling the truth, but regardless, either way, it's a setback."

Later in the episode, Maci could be seen going into Bentley's room to share the unfortunate news with him. In a later confessional video to the other Teen Moms, Maci says the 14-year-old is "kind of over all of it at this point."

In a FaceTime chat with costars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell, Taylor expresses his concerns about how Bentley is handling the situation.



"I think the expectations are low and it's kind of just the walls go up," the concerned stepdad shares. "When she told him, I asked her what did he say and it was not much."



At the episode's end, Edwards' arrest for stalking and violation of an order of protection in Hamilton County, Tennessee was seen, with Maci sharing her concerns about where it leaves their co-parenting relationship.

"Things with Ryan and myself co-parenting, we're on a really good path. And to be quite honest, s--- just hit the fan," she says in a confessional. "I care about Ryan and his wellbeing and I do worry about him, but my only priority as it pertains to this is my son."