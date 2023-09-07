Maci Bookout McKinney feels the weight of riding out the highs and lows of ex Ryan Edwards' addiction with their son.

On Wednesday's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Maci, 32, was in the midst of being there for son Bentley, 15, as Ryan gave rehab another shot, only to learn that he decided to leave early.

"He just called me and told me that he's coming home early. I don't agree with this decision. I just don't think it's a good idea considering his long history of substance abuse," she explains to husband Taylor McKinney, with whom she shares Maverick, 6, and Jayde, 7.

In a previously filmed confessional, Ryan opens up about his addiction to heroin, saying, "Isn't that rough? Like it can kill you and I mean, you won't even know it. You just sit down and go to sleep."

"I didn't know [that then] and I don't want to go back down that road," he says.

Maci Bookout McKinney cries. MTV

Later, Maci opens up to two friends about getting a call that Ryan had overdosed and required "two doses of Narcan" to be saved.

"I think as far as the divorce and stuff, he was afraid to be away," Maci explains of Ryan's decision to leave, referencing his split with estranged wife Mackenzie. "I didn't necessarily agree with it. Then, when he came home, he goes to Bentley's baseball game on his own. Him and Taylor actually spoke to each other. It was good and Friday, he overdosed."

In a confessional, Maci says, "I found out that Ryan had overdosed. That's truly the first time I was genuinely scared. Having to have that conversation with Bentley and just seeing that... I know how I felt hearing it, but Ryan's not my dad."

"All of it is so hard. Bentley feels all of that times a million and he's a kid," she continues through tears. "I think the biggest thing is, like, making sure that Bentley was priority, but as a mom, you can't just get a bandaid."

Bentley Edwards. MTV

When Maci's friends ask about Bentley, she explains, "Before [Ryan] went to rehab, [Bentley] was very concerned, very worried."

"He kept saying, 'I don't want him to have to deal with this alone. I'm worried about him.' And then once he was in Texas [in rehab], like the rest of us, it's like a breath of fresh air. We don't have to worry for a little bit."

She admits that when she told Bentley that Ryan left rehab early, the teen's response was telling.

"The first words out of his mouth were, 'So he's going to jail.' And that day, Ryan showed up to his game and he was able to see him and talk to him and stuff. So I felt like he was feeling a little bit better about it."

After hearing about the overdose, Maci says Bentley was "just angry".

"The way things have been going the last four or five months and how good things were going, even in the midst of all this crap with his soon to be ex-wife ... I think Bentley is angry because he's like I used to be," she notes.

"Like, 'Man, do you realize how much potential you have?' I just think for Bentley, he's just like, 'Damn, 10 pieces of the puzzle had been put in the right place and you still couldn't get the five pieces left in there."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.