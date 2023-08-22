Maci Bookout and Son Bentley Have Fun at 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter' Reunion with Ex Ryan Edwards' Parents

Maci Bookout McKinney celebrated blended family as she appeared with her ex's parents at the 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter' reunion

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Published on August 22, 2023 12:51PM EDT
Maci Bookout and son Bentley, 15. Photo:

Maci Bookout/Instagram

Maci Bookout McKinney is celebrating all the people who make up her family.

The Teen Mom: Next Chapter star, 32, shared photos from the reunion for the MTV reality series where she poses with son Bentley, 15, and ex Ryan Edwards' parents, Jen and Larry.

"A family doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to be united. 💜🙏🌳 #bennybaby #mimiandpapa #beverlyhills #familyfirst," she captioned the set of shots, one group selfie and one with just her and Jen.

"Such a fun night! #familyalways ❤️," Jen commented.

Maci Bookout taking a selfie with Bentley and his grandparents, Larry and Jen Edwards.

Maci Bookout/Instagram

In another photo from the reunion, McKinney poses with just Bentley, with the teen smiling as he stands noticeably taller than his mom.

"Ask Benny to help pick the caption: 'IDK' 🤷🏼‍♀️😅," Maci — who also shares son Maverick, 6, and daughter Jayde, 7, with husband Taylor McKinney — jokes in the caption, adding, "He’s lucky he’s cute! #teenagers #bennybaby #teenmomreunion."

In addition to Bentley, Ryan is also dad to daughter Stella, 3, and son Jagger, 5, with estranged wife Mackenzie.

Ryan Edwards, Bentley, Maci Bookout

Ryan Edwards/Instagram, Maci Bookout McKinney/Instagram (2)

Speaking with PEOPLE about the latest episodes of the reality series, Maci and Taylor say their family is looking forward to their own next chapter, which will see Bentley come into his own as a high school student.

"If you ask him, it's no big deal," Taylor laughed. "But he's excited."

"I'm excited for him. I didn't hate high school — well, I kind of did, but I think he's going to really enjoy it," Maci said. "I'm excited for him because this is a new chapter and honestly these four years are usually like the best, the most fun four years."

There's another milestone looming that the mom of three is a little more uncertain about, with her admitting, "The high school thing doesn't scare me as much as the fact that he's a little over a year away from driving."

