Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter Kicks Off Summer by Tattooing Dad During Travels to France's Hellfest

Machine Gun Kelly's 13-year-old daughter has been by his side as he travels Europe, sharing moments they've enjoyed on Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 09:53PM EDT
Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter Kicks Off Summer by Tattooing Dad During Travels to France's Hellfest https://www.instagram.com/p/CtuGhGjNayB
Photo:

machine gun kelly/instagram

Machine Gun Kelly is enjoying a European vacation with his daughter by his side.

Sharing the highlights of their travels so far in an Instagram photo dump on Tuesday, the singer, 33, showed a moment where 13-year-old daughter Casie holds a tattoo gun and seemingly ponders what she'll add to her dad's already heavily tattooed arm.

Other photos show the singer on stage at French music festival Hellfest, which he references in his caption.

"She said summer vacation, we ended up at hellfest," he wrote.

The post also included a picture of the father and daughter at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show at Milan Fashion Week over the weekend.

MGK rocked a black leather biker jacket from the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 23/24 collection styled with a black cummerbund, black wool tailored trousers, black gloves and black pointy leather boots. He skipped a shirt under the jacket, leaving his tattoos on full display. 

The “Bad Things” singer complemented the look with DG pearl drop earrings and a black Swarovski necklace. But what perhaps was the most attention-grabbing part of his outfit was the fishnet mask he wore over his face.

The teen opted for a strapless black dress with mesh and boning details and with a black mini Sicily bag, black leather lace-up boots, golden chain necklace and pearl earrings.

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker are seen front row at the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Last summer, MGK brought Casie with him to Europe for the first time, sharing photos on Instagram where he wrote, "It's my daughter's first Europe tour."

The "Bloody Valentine" artist previously paid tribute to Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon, for her 13th birthday last July, for which they had a cake that was decorated with the words: "OMG YOU'RE A TEENAGER."

"You're officially a teenager today. Happy 13th birthday my love," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

