Machine Gun Kelly Punches Fan in the Face — at Their Request — Mid-Concert: 'Making Dreams Come True'

"I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face," read the crowd member's sign at the 2023 Rock Werchter festival in Belgium

Published on July 5, 2023
Machine Gun Kelly performs at Royal Albert Hall on May 31, 2023
Machine Gun Kelly. Photo:

Chiaki Nozu/WireImage

While many artists are asking fans to stop hitting them in the face, Machine Gun Kelly obliged one audience member's request to be punched by the punk-rocker.

In a video shared to MGK's Instagram from his set at the 2023 Rock Werchter festival in Belgium on Saturday, the "Emo Girl" musician read a sign from a fan with a wish to get punched in the face by the Grammy nominee — who first contemplated whether or not he should do it.

"I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face," read the crowd member's sign.

After reading the message, MGK, 33, asked with a lit joint in his hand, "Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?"

"I love you!" responded the fan.

Unconvinced by the reasoning, the "Papercuts" performer said, "I got rings on, dude. That s---'s gonna hurt."

"I don't know," continued MGK in the video. "It's a lose-lose for me. I don't know if I'm gonna do it. I'll consider."

Later in the show, the Houston native walked through the crowd while performing "My Ex's Best Friend" and held the fan's sign, showing it to the camera before lightly punching him in the face.

Machine Gun Kelly Punches Fan in the Face
Machine Gun Kelly.

Instagram/machinegunkelly

The fan was extremely excited to have been punched, but in order to ensure it was all in good fun, MGK gestured to him and yelled, "I love you!"

"Making dreams come true," the star captioned the video on Instagram.

Over the last month, several artists have been hit in the face by objects or fans themselves, leading celebs like Charlie Puth and Adele to speak out on the unfortunate phenomenon.

Bebe Rexha required stitches after an audience member's phone was hurled at her during a June 18 show in New York City, while Ava Max was slapped on stage by a fan in Los Angeles the following week, and Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet in Boise, Idaho last week.

Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Ava Max
Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Ava Max.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty, Slaven Vlasic/Getty

During one of the "Easy on Me" singer-songwriter's recent Weekends with Adele shows at The Colosseum in Las Vegas, she spoke out about concertgoers "forgetting" how to behave.

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment. People are throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that?" asked Adele, 35, according to a fan-filmed video, before joking: “I f---ing dare you — I dare you throw something at me. I’ll f---ing kill you.”

Last week, Puth took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the matter. "This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end," wrote the "Light Switch" musician, 31, shouting out the three artists. "It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…"

