Machine Gun Kelly Mixes Goth and Glam — and Dons a Fishnet Face Mask! — for Dolce & Gabbana Show in Milan

Machine Gun Kelly made quite the statement at Milan Fashion Week.

The singer, 33, turned heads at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show on Saturday wearing a traffic-stopping ensemble.

MGK rocked a black leather biker jacket from the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 23/24 collection styled with a black cummerbund, black wool tailored trousers, black gloves and black pointy leather boots. He skipped a shirt under the jacket, leaving his tattoos on full display.

The “Bad Things” singer complemented the look with DG pearl drop earrings and a black Swarovski necklace. But what perhaps was the most attention-grabbing part of his outfit was the fishnet mask he wore over his face.

He was joined by 13-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker, who wore a strapless black dress with mesh and boning details and with a black mini Sicily bag, black leather lace-up boots, golden chain necklace and pearl earrings.

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker. Jacopo Raule/Getty

At a Dolce and Gabbana dinner that evening, MGK stayed with the theme, wearing an ensemble featuring a criss-cross oversized shirt and trousers in sheer black silk and fully embroidered with a chunky black leather derby bag.



Casie attended the dinner with her dad and wore a graffiti logo oversized T-shirt and denim cargo pants. She paired terry cloth and crystal sliders and a crystal Sicily bag with the outfit.

MGK made headlines a couple of weeks ago when he and on-again, off-again flame Megan Fox were spotted attending an event in London together, just after a source told PEOPLE that the couple is working on "making their relationship better." They got engaged in January 2022 after more than a year of dating.

Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter Casie. @jasonlloydevans

In May, a source told PEOPLE of the couple, "They are back together. They have explored therapy. Things are still not back to normal though."

The source added that Fox and MGK "were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant."

"She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go," said the source.

The Jennifer's Body actress hinted at a possible breakup this past February, removing photos of her musician fiancé from her Instagram account and posting a cryptic caption. A week later, she returned to Instagram to break her silence amid speculation that their relationship might be over.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fox wrote at the time, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

In April, the two were photographed holding hands on a trip to Hawaii. And earlier this month, MGK showed up to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch to support Fox, who is a cover star this year. However, the pair did not walk the red carpet together.

After that public sighting, another insider told PEOPLE their wedding planning "remains halted" even as they gradually repair their relationship.

"He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting," the insider said. "He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It's a work in progress."