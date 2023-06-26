Mac Miller Estate Releases New Version of His Sophomore Album for 10th Anniversary — Including Unreleased Songs

The new edition of 'Watching Movies with the Sound Off' features new album art — and an updated tracklist

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 05:20PM EDT
Mac Miller Estate Releases Previously Unpublished Version of Song in Honor of Album's 10th Anniversary
Mac Miller and the special edition of his sophomore album, "Watching Movies With the Sound Off.'. Photo:

Rostrum Records; J. Emilio Flores/Corbis via Getty

Mac Miller’s sophomore album turned 10 this week.

To celebrate a decade of Watching Movies with the Sound Off, Miller’s estate — in collaboration with his former label Rostrum Records — has released a special edition of the record.

In addition to new album art, the special version of the 2013 LP also features an altered tracklist. Specifically, the record now boasts the original version of lead track “The Star Room.” 

Dubbed “The Star Room (OG Version),” the track was never officially released, although the late rapper, who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2018, previously shared it on SoundCloud in 2014, according to Rolling Stone.

In the “OG version” of the opening song, Miller raps over a different beat than the one that first appeared on the album and "Delusional Thomas" — one of the “Self Care” rapper’s several alter egos — is no longer present on the track, per Rolling Stone.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An animated video was uploaded to Miller’s YouTube channel to accompany the newly released track. 

Director Danae Gosset told Rolling Stone that the video, a collaboration with “Colors and Shapes” music video director Sam Mason (who designed its cast of characters), "depicts the journey of an open-minded character as they navigate the world, discovering and evolving along the way."

“The storyline begins and ends with a candid embryo-like character, showcasing their growth and transformation through diverse landscapes and encounters,” the director told the magazine. “My goal was to capture the essence of a transformative journey while maintaining a childlike curiosity towards exploring different worlds.”

In addition to “The Star Room (OG Version),” vinyl versions of the record will feature previously unreleased bonus track “The Quest.”

The 10th-anniversary edition of Watching Movies With the Sound Off (sans “The Quest”) is available to stream now.

Related Articles
Noah Cyrus engagement post
Noah Cyrus Is Engaged to Fashion Designer Pinkus: 'So Excited to Spend This Life with You'
Selena Gomez 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' documentary premiere, AFI Fest
Why Selena Gomez Unfollowed Bella and Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Others on Instagram: Source (Exclusive)
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Sophomore Album 'Guts' Cover and Release Date: 'I'm So Proud of It'
Brandon Flowers and Elton John perform at Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023
Couple Gets Engaged While Elton John and Brandon Flowers Duet 'Tiny Dancer' at 2023 Glastonbury Festival
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Tears Up While Fan Comes Out as Gay in Front of Singer and His Mom: 'I'm So Proud of You'
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs onstage during the taping of the "Vax Live" fundraising concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on May 2, 2021
Dave Grohl Takes Commuter Train to Surprise Foo Fighters Set at Glastonbury Festival
Pink Praises Gwen Stefani as the 'Coolest' and 'Kindest' â 'Like a Big Sister' â After UK Festival
Pink Praises Gwen Stefani as the 'Coolest' and 'Kindest' — 'Like a Big Sister' — After Joint UK Show
Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards; Ariana Grande Celebrates Her 30th Birthday with Sweet Throwback Photo: 'Never Been Prouder of You'
Ariana Grande Says She's 'Never Been Prouder' of Her Childhood Self as She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday
Lana Del Rey performs at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023
Lana Del Rey's Glastonbury Set Cut Short After Late Arrival
Paula-Abdul
Paula Abdul Says She's 'Only Scratched the Surface' in Life: 'I Am the Queen of Renaissances' (Exclusive)
Patti LaBelle
Patti LaBelle Helped Through Tina Turner Tribute by Crowd After Teleprompter Issues at 2023 BET Awards
Quavo and Offset perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023
Quavo and Offset Deliver Surprise 'Bad and Boujee' Performance in Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 BET Awards
Ice Spice-Blxst-Latto
BET Awards 2023: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet
Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival
Lewis Capaldi Appears Emotional as Fans Finish Song for Him at Glastonbury Festival
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Asks Fans for 'Kindness' Before Playing 'Dear John' Ahead of 'Speak Now' Re-Release
Solange Knowles Shares Birthday Post Including a Sweet Jetski Moment and Dancing Video with Sister Beyonce
Solange Knowles Marks Birthday with Post Including a Sweet Jetski Moment and Dancing Video with Sister Beyoncé