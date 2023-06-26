Mac Miller Estate Releases New Version of His Sophomore Album for 10th Anniversary — Including Unreleased Songs

Mac Miller’s sophomore album turned 10 this week.

To celebrate a decade of Watching Movies with the Sound Off, Miller’s estate — in collaboration with his former label Rostrum Records — has released a special edition of the record.

In addition to new album art, the special version of the 2013 LP also features an altered tracklist. Specifically, the record now boasts the original version of lead track “The Star Room.”

Dubbed “The Star Room (OG Version),” the track was never officially released, although the late rapper, who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2018, previously shared it on SoundCloud in 2014, according to Rolling Stone.

In the “OG version” of the opening song, Miller raps over a different beat than the one that first appeared on the album and "Delusional Thomas" — one of the “Self Care” rapper’s several alter egos — is no longer present on the track, per Rolling Stone.

An animated video was uploaded to Miller’s YouTube channel to accompany the newly released track.

Director Danae Gosset told Rolling Stone that the video, a collaboration with “Colors and Shapes” music video director Sam Mason (who designed its cast of characters), "depicts the journey of an open-minded character as they navigate the world, discovering and evolving along the way."

“The storyline begins and ends with a candid embryo-like character, showcasing their growth and transformation through diverse landscapes and encounters,” the director told the magazine. “My goal was to capture the essence of a transformative journey while maintaining a childlike curiosity towards exploring different worlds.”

In addition to “The Star Room (OG Version),” vinyl versions of the record will feature previously unreleased bonus track “The Quest.”

The 10th-anniversary edition of Watching Movies With the Sound Off (sans “The Quest”) is available to stream now.