Lynda Carter Poses with Lookalike Daughter Jessica Carter Altman During 'Relaxing' Birthday Weekend

Lynda Carter spent her birthday weekend enjoying quality time with her daughter

Angela Andaloro
Published on July 26, 2023
Lynda Carter/Instagram

Lynda Carter celebrated her birthday with one of her favorite people.

The Wonder Woman star turned 72 on Monday after spending a "relaxing weekend" with daughter Jessica Carter Altman, 32.

"Thank you all for the sweet birthday wishes. Enjoyed a relaxing weekend with my daughter @jessica.carter.altman," Carter captioned a sweet photo of the mother-daughter pair.

Carter concluded by alerting fans to an upcoming New York City show her musician daughter is playing on Wednesday.

The iconic actress shares Jessica and son James, 35, with her husband of 37 years, Robert Altman, who died in February 2021 of myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer.

Last month, she honored her late husband on Father's Day in an Instagram tribute, sharing an older photo of him with their two children.

"Father’s Day is so hard when they’re no longer around. My heart is with anyone in the same boat," she wrote.

"Thinking of my husband Robert and my dad Colby, and how much I love and miss them. ❤️."

