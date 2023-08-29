Lupita Nyong'o Wishes Her 'Sunshine Human' Boyfriend Selema Masekela a Happy Birthday: 'Mi Amor'

Lupita Nyong'o publicly introduced TV host and sports commentator Selema Masekela as her boyfriend back in December

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 04:00PM EDT
Lupita Nyong'o Wishes Her 'Sunshine Human' Boyfriend Selema Masekela a Happy Birthday: 'Mi Amor'
Selema Masekela (left) and Lupita Nyong'o (right). From Nyong'o's Instagram. Photo:

Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram

Lupita Nyong'o is wishing her boyfriend Selema Masekela a happy birthday!

Hours after Nyong'o, 40, shared an emotional tribute to her late Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman on Instagram Monday, the actress returned to her social media page to post a fun-filled video of Masekela dancing in honor of his birthday.

"And THEN... the Universe saw it fit to bring this Sunshine Human ☀️ into my orbit, and this day marks his introduction to life," the Us actress wrote in a caption to her post. Set to the Yung Wylin' song "Good Energy," her post shows Masekela dancing in a variety of situations, as well as two photos of the couple.

"Every day is full of #goodenergy and reasons to dance with @selema as my favorite playmate. Happy Birthday, mi amor!" Nyong'o added.

Masekela responded to Nyong'o's post, writing: "sneaky, mi amor. luckiest man alive. my heart is smiling wide."

A number of Nyong'o's followers noted in the comments that Masekela's birthday falls on the same date that her friend and costar Boseman died in 2020 at age 43.

While it's unclear exactly when Nyong'o and Maskela started dating, Nyong'o publicly introduced him as her boyfriend in an Instagram post last December.

"We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid," Nyong'o captioned that post, which showed the pair snapping their fingers side-by-side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" by Iniko and Reuel Williams as they change outfits.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Masekela appears to have harbored a crush on Nyong'o as far back as 2016, when he shared a post on Twitter indicating that he was siting behind the actress on a flight and wanted to introduce himself.

"Hypothetically speaking of course...let's say you're seated behind Lupita Nyong'o on an airplane, what would be your opening line?" he wrote on Twitter, now known as X, at the time.

Lupita Nyong'o, boyfriend
Lupita Nyong'o/instagram

Since Nyong'o made their relationship public, Masekela has featured in a number of her social media posts, including a Valentine's Day TikTok video that showed Masekela helping the actress take her hair down after a night out while she cheered him on.

Back in May, Nyong'o said she "was not surprised" about rumors that she and longtime friend Janelle Monáe were dating when she spoke with Rolling Stone about Monáe's latest album. In the past, Nyong'o, who tends to keep details of her dating life private, has sparked romance rumors with both Michael B. Jordan and Jared Leto. She denied that she was dating either men, once stating that she and Leto grew close while campaigning for awards season in 2014.

Related Articles
Rosie OâDonnell Gets Help Finding Silver Clothes for Beyonceâs âRenaissanceâ Tour: âDonât Want to Disobey the Queen Beeâ
Rosie O’Donnell 'Freaked Out' Over Finding Silver Clothes for Beyoncé’s Tour: ‘Don’t Want to Disobey'
Hugh Jackman The Son 10 24 22
Hugh Jackman Puts Out Public Plea to Help Him Connect with Blind Middle School Student
Robert Downey Jr celebrates 18 years with wife Susan
Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates 18 Years of Marriage with Wife Susan Downey: ‘Love Still in Bloom’
Lupita Nyong'o Shares Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman 3 Years After His Death
Lupita Nyong'o Remembers Chadwick Boseman's 'Suave Flare' in Emotional Tribute 3 Years After His Death
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons
Kevin Costner Returns to Santa Barbara After Ex Christine Requests $175K in Monthly Child Support
Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
Halle Berry Is 'Relieved' Her Divorce from Olivier Martinez Is Settled: 'Ready to Move On' (Exclusive Source)
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Halle Berry Is the 'Happiest' with 'Soulmate' Van Hunt: They're on 'Another Level' (Exclusive Source)
Zachary Levi and girlfriend Caroline Tyler spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans.
Zachary Levi and Woman Laugh Together as They Step Out in Toronto: Photo
Brianna Chickenfry attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Brianna Chickenfry Laughs Off Haters Criticizing Her Romance with Zach Bryan: I'm 'Eating It Up' (Exclusive)
Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster Says She's Planning a 'Really Special' First Anniversary Gift for Her Husband
Keke
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Hang Out Together on Her 30th Birthday as He Calls Her His 'Partner in Crime'
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Marks Husband Ben Falcone's 50th Birthday: 'I'd Marry This Guy All Over Again'
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Blake Lively on Her Birthday: 'You Hung the Damn Moon'
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner's Ex Claims His 'Vast Estate' Grew from $100M to $400M During Their Marriage
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with a Fun TikTok â and Sister Nicole Makes a Cameo!
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with a Fun TikTok — and Sister Nicole Makes a Cameo!
Beauty couch influencer dead atlanta instagram 08 18 23
Body of Instagram Influencer, 22, Found Near Burned Vehicle in Georgia: 'Foul Play Is Suspected' (Police)