Lupita Nyong'o Wishes Her 'Sunshine Human' Boyfriend Selema Masekela a Happy Birthday: 'Mi Amor'

Lupita Nyong'o is wishing her boyfriend Selema Masekela a happy birthday!

Hours after Nyong'o, 40, shared an emotional tribute to her late Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman on Instagram Monday, the actress returned to her social media page to post a fun-filled video of Masekela dancing in honor of his birthday.

"And THEN... the Universe saw it fit to bring this Sunshine Human ☀️ into my orbit, and this day marks his introduction to life," the Us actress wrote in a caption to her post. Set to the Yung Wylin' song "Good Energy," her post shows Masekela dancing in a variety of situations, as well as two photos of the couple.

"Every day is full of #goodenergy and reasons to dance with @selema as my favorite playmate. Happy Birthday, mi amor!" Nyong'o added.

Masekela responded to Nyong'o's post, writing: "sneaky, mi amor. luckiest man alive. my heart is smiling wide."



A number of Nyong'o's followers noted in the comments that Masekela's birthday falls on the same date that her friend and costar Boseman died in 2020 at age 43.

While it's unclear exactly when Nyong'o and Maskela started dating, Nyong'o publicly introduced him as her boyfriend in an Instagram post last December.

"We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid," Nyong'o captioned that post, which showed the pair snapping their fingers side-by-side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" by Iniko and Reuel Williams as they change outfits.



Masekela appears to have harbored a crush on Nyong'o as far back as 2016, when he shared a post on Twitter indicating that he was siting behind the actress on a flight and wanted to introduce himself.

"Hypothetically speaking of course...let's say you're seated behind Lupita Nyong'o on an airplane, what would be your opening line?" he wrote on Twitter, now known as X, at the time.



Lupita Nyong'o/instagram

Since Nyong'o made their relationship public, Masekela has featured in a number of her social media posts, including a Valentine's Day TikTok video that showed Masekela helping the actress take her hair down after a night out while she cheered him on.



Back in May, Nyong'o said she "was not surprised" about rumors that she and longtime friend Janelle Monáe were dating when she spoke with Rolling Stone about Monáe's latest album. In the past, Nyong'o, who tends to keep details of her dating life private, has sparked romance rumors with both Michael B. Jordan and Jared Leto. She denied that she was dating either men, once stating that she and Leto grew close while campaigning for awards season in 2014.

