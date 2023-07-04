Lupita Nyong'o Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Purple for Chanel Fashion Show in Paris

The 'Black Panther' actress accessorized with black cat-eye sunglasses and simple satin shoes

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
Published on July 4, 2023 07:11PM EDT
Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Lupita Nyong’o looked lovely in lavender as she attended events with Chanel during Paris Fashion Week.

The Black Panther star, 40, stepped out onto the streets of Paris in head-to-toe Chanel, wearing a lavender tweed set that included a vest embellished with silver buttons that led up to a structured collar and a matching pair of shorts. 

She accessorized with red lipstick and black oversized cat-eye sunglasses that had diamond-lined frames. Her simple closed-toe satin heels were also black, giving attention to her chic purple Chanel flap bag complete with a silver chain and the classic Chanel logo on the front in white.

Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

For part of the day, Nyong'o also effortlessly threw a cardigan over her shoulders. For jewelry, the actress wore understated diamond stud earrings and a couple simple bands on her fingers. 

Nyong'o showed off her chic look while sitting front row at Chanel's haute couture show for Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. She was joined by other stars such as Vanessa Paradis and Kendrick Lamar for the show.

Nyong’o of course flaunted her shaved head — a bold change she revealed back in April. The actress posted on Instagram and TikTok to mark the departure of her sisterlocks — complete with a Boyz II Men classic.

"I chopped off my sisterlocks! Here's how I said goodbye," Nyong'o captioned the clip, including the hashtags #sisterlocks, #shorthair and #newhaircut.

"It's time to let you go," she said in the video, while touching her head and wearing a cozy orange sweater. "It's sad, it's oh so sad. You've been so good to me, you've been so thick! For the first time in my life. I'm gonna miss you. Come back again."

After blowing her hair a few kisses to the tune of 1991's "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," Nyong'o could be seen pulling a pair of scissors up to her hair, as the popular TikTok sound played, "girl, don't do it."

In the next frame, Nyong'o showed off her brand-new buzzcut as she poked her head out of a car window. Smiling big, the actress mouthed, "I did it," while wearing a white-and-green top with massive hoops on her ears.

A few friends cosigned Nyong'o's latest look, with Marvel costar Michael B. Jordan commenting, "Beautiful."

Lupita Nyong'o
Actress Lupita Nyong'o has struggled with colorism. Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Back in February, the actress shared a sweet video of her boyfriend Selema Masekela helping her with her hair.

Set to the tune of the song "So This Is Love" by Ilene and Mike Douglas, the video showed the care and determination Masekel had while assisting her, as she watched his delicate handiwork.

Nyong'o captioned her wholesome video, "Get you a man that helps you with the breakdown after the take-down! #HairLove#ActsOfService #blacklove."

