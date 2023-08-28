Lupita Nyong'o Remembers Chadwick Boseman's 'Suave Flare' in Emotional Tribute 3 Years After His Death

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' costars Letitia Wright and Daniel Kaluuya also shared memories of the late actor, who died at 43 in 2020

August 28, 2023
Lupita Nyong'o Shares Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman 3 Years After His Death
Chadwick Boseman as he appeared in a photo shared by Lupita Nyong'o to Instagram. Photo:

lupitanyongo/Instagram

Lupita Nyong'o is remembering Chadwick Boseman three years after he died of colon cancer at 43.

On Monday, Nyong'o, 40, shared a black-and-white photo she took of her Black Panther costar as they arrived at an airport in South Korea in 2018. The actress wrote in her caption that she "experienced a singular pain" when news of Boseman's death reached her in 2020.

"The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again," Nyong'o wrote. Boseman chose to keep his four-year battle with cancer private, leaving his friends and colleagues stunned at the news of his death.

"We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers," the actress continued, sharing her memory of the moment she captured in her photograph. "Here Chadwick was adding his suave flare 😊. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy."

"Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept," Nyong'o added. "But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence. Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts."

Nyong'o was not the only Black Panther star to share a public tribute to Boseman on the three-year anniversary of his death. Letitia Wright, who plays the sister to Boseman's King T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, re-shared a video of herself, Boseman, Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira she originally posted on Instagram in November.

"Always Celebrating You King 👑," Wright, 29, wrote on her Story above the video. "Love Always x"

Daniel Kaluuya also shared a throwback photo featuring Boseman to his Instagram Story on Monday. In the snapshot, he and Gurira, 45, can be seen embracing as Boseman looks on. Kaluuya, who played T'Challa's friend W'Kabi in 2018's Black Panther, added only two emojis to his post to emphasize the tribute. "🙏🏿 🖤 "

Lupita Nyong'o Shares Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman 3 Years After His Death
Daniel Kaluuya's Instagram story.

danielkaluuya/Instagram

Boseman's death majorly affected how Marvel Studios, filmmaker Ryan Coogler and Boseman's Black Panther costars approached the film's sequel Wakanda Forever, which was released back in November. The film saw Wright's character Shuri take on the Black Panther mantle in the aftermath of T'Challa's death.

Coogler, 36, admitted last October that he considered giving up filmmaking in the wake of Boseman's death, while Winston Duke shared that the sequel's set had "a gaping hole when it came to his presence" when he appeared on the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast.

Lupita Nyong'o Shares Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman 3 Years After His Death

letitiawright/Instagram

 "He was a very gentle presence of strength, power, and scope," Duke, 36, said at the time. "You knew he was there, but he didn't have to say anything. He wasn't walking around with a big ego… You don't realize the impact when they're there. But when they're not, it's apparent. You feel it intrinsically and that was the experience on set daily for a year."

Boseman's final onscreen appearance came in the 2020 film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, though he voiced T'Challa in four episodes of the animated Disney+ series What If...? in 2021. In June, it was announced that Boseman will posthumously receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2024.

