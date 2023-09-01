Lululemon Align Leggings, Define Jackets, and More Start at $9 This Labor Day Weekend

If you head to Lululemon right now, the site probably looks like it does on any other day. But there are actually dozens of steals hiding right under your nose.

Lululemon leggings, comfy shoes, Define Jackets, and more fall finds are currently available in the brand’s We Made Too Much section. And Labor Day is the best time to scoop them up: Some are more than $150 off, while others are down to just $9.

You might have Labor Day off this year, but you still need to get to work — filling up your cart, that is. Keep scrolling for the 14 best Lululemon deals now.

Labor Day Deals at Lululemon

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant, $49 (Save $49)

Leggings have become such a staple for so many people since you can wear them to the gym, the mall, the couch, and basically everywhere else, too. You can always make room for one (or two) more pairs, and these high-rise Lululemon ones are said pair(s).

Shoppers say they’re “buttery soft,” and the mint green color is one of the most affordable options today, discounted down to just $49.



Lululemon Define Jacket Nulu, $99 (Save $19)

A staid jacket shouldn’t cover up your cute fall outfits. Lululemon has bomber jackets, running jackets (this one is $159 off), and even those famous Define Jackets. Bulk isn’t a factor here since this jacket, which comes in this cream-white color, is made from stretchy fabric that appears super sleek. There’s a vent in the back to keep you cool and thumb holes on the sleeves to keep you warm — it’s the best of both worlds.

Lululemon Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Dress, $64 (Save $24)

Fall fashion is a major focus right now, but there are still instances when you’re going to need a breezy dress. You’ll be so happy to have this cotton one when you decide to book a last-minute vacation or head to an indoor workout, or whenever the temperature decides to randomly surge. Since it’s sleeveless, you can add a jacket without anything getting bunched up underneath, and since the fit is loose, it’s bound to be flattering.

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe, $89 (Save $49)

Accessories are important, too. Lace up the comfy sneakers Kate Middleton has worn (but in a different color), then pull up your hair into a secured ponytail with a reflective scrunchie. And for a final touch, snap on the functional bag style Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson use — a hands-free belt bag.

Keep scrolling to shop more epic Lululemon styles on sale now.

Lululemon Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Full Length Luxtreme, $99 (Save $29)

Lululemon Reflective Scrunchie in Black, $9 (Save $7)

Lululemon Align Tank Top, Starting at $39

Lululemon Polar Pace Run Jacket, $139 (Save $159)

Lululemon City Adventurer Belt Bag 2.5L, $49 (Save $19)

Lululemon Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt Nulu, $54 (Save $24)

Lululemon Blissfeel 2 Running Shoe, $99 (Save $49)

Lululemon Align Low-Rise Flared Pant, $69 (Save $49)

Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew, $89 (Save $29)

Lululemon Boxy Cotton-Blend Cardigan, $99 (Save $49)