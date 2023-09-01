Lululemon Align Leggings, Define Jackets, and More Start at $9 This Labor Day Weekend

Shop the 14 best deals, all under $150

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a celebrity shopping writer for PEOPLE. She’s an expert at finding affordable lookalikes for celebrity-worn styles seen on Oprah Winfrey, Katie Holmes, and Kate Middleton. She also rounds up can’t-miss sales, the best weekend deals, and top-notch beauty buys celebrities are currently using.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 10:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

LDW: Lululemon Align Leggings, Define Jackets, and More Start at $9 This Labor Day Weekend Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

If you head to Lululemon right now, the site probably looks like it does on any other day. But there are actually dozens of steals hiding right under your nose. 

Lululemon leggings, comfy shoes, Define Jackets, and more fall finds are currently available in the brand’s We Made Too Much section. And Labor Day is the best time to scoop them up: Some are more than $150 off, while others are down to just $9. 

You might have Labor Day off this year, but you still need to get to work — filling up your cart, that is. Keep scrolling for the 14 best Lululemon deals now.

Labor Day Deals at Lululemon 

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant, $49 (Save $49)

lululemon Alignâ¢ High-Rise Pant 25"

lululemon

Leggings have become such a staple for so many people since you can wear them to the gym, the mall, the couch, and basically everywhere else, too. You can always make room for one (or two) more pairs, and these high-rise Lululemon ones are said pair(s). 

Shoppers say they’re “buttery soft,” and the mint green color is one of the most affordable options today, discounted down to just $49.

Lululemon Define Jacket Nulu, $99 (Save $19)

lululemon Define Jacket Nulu

lululemon

A staid jacket shouldn’t cover up your cute fall outfits. Lululemon has bomber jackets, running jackets (this one is $159 off), and even those famous Define Jackets. Bulk isn’t a factor here since this jacket, which comes in this cream-white color, is made from stretchy fabric that appears super sleek. There’s a vent in the back to keep you cool and thumb holes on the sleeves to keep you warm — it’s the best of both worlds.

Lululemon Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Dress, $64 (Save $24)

lululemon Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Dress

lululemon

Fall fashion is a major focus right now, but there are still instances when you’re going to need a breezy dress. You’ll be so happy to have this cotton one when you decide to book a last-minute vacation or head to an indoor workout, or whenever the temperature decides to randomly surge. Since it’s sleeveless, you can add a jacket without anything getting bunched up underneath, and since the fit is loose, it’s bound to be flattering.

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe, $89 (Save $49)

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

Lululemon

Accessories are important, too. Lace up the comfy sneakers Kate Middleton has worn (but in a different color), then pull up your hair into a secured ponytail with a reflective scrunchie. And for a final touch, snap on the functional bag style Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson use — a hands-free belt bag.  

Keep scrolling to shop more epic Lululemon styles on sale now.

Lululemon Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Full Length Luxtreme, $99 (Save $29)

lululemon Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Full Length Luxtreme

lululemon

Lululemon Reflective Scrunchie in Black, $9 (Save $7)

lululemon Reflective Scrunchie

lululemon

Lululemon Align Tank Top, Starting at $39

lululemon Alignâ¢ Tank Top

lululemon

Lululemon Polar Pace Run Jacket, $139 (Save $159)

lululemon Polar Pace Run Jacket

lululemon

Lululemon City Adventurer Belt Bag 2.5L, $49 (Save $19)

Lululemon City Adventurer Belt Bag 2.5L

Lululemon

Lululemon Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt Nulu, $54 (Save $24)

lululemon Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt Nulu

lululemon

Lululemon Blissfeel 2 Running Shoe, $99 (Save $49)

Lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe

Lululemon

Lululemon Align Low-Rise Flared Pant,  $69 (Save $49)

lululemon Alignâ¢ Low-Rise Flared Pant 32.5"

lululemon

Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew, $89 (Save $29)

lululemon Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew

lululemon

Lululemon Boxy Cotton-Blend Cardigan, $99 (Save $49)

lululemon Boxy Cotton-Blend Cardigan

lululemon

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

LDW: Best 101 Deals (Amazon) Tout
Amazon Is Overflowing with Labor Day Sales — and We Found the 101 Best Deals
Nordstrom Deals tout
11 Nordstrom Deals You Can't Miss This Labor Day — Adidas, Zella, and More Brands Are Up to 60% Off
Labor Day Weekend Early Furniture Deals Tout
36 Furniture Deals You Can Score During This Labor Day Weekend — Up to 71% Off
Related Articles
Nordstrom Deals tout
11 Nordstrom Deals You Can't Miss This Labor Day — Adidas, Zella, and More Brands Are Up to 60% Off
Kate Spade Surprise Sale Tout
Kate Spade Bags and Wallets Are Up to 76% Off at This Secret Sale
LDW: Summer to Fall Dress Deals Under $50 Roundup Tout
Amazon Put So Many Summer-to-Fall Dresses on Sale for Labor Day — These Are the Best Styles Under $50
One-Off: Comfortable Shoe (nurse-loved) Tout
Nurses Who Work 16-Hour Shifts Keep Buying These Asics Sneakers That Are Under $50 Right Now
LDW: Nordstrom Rack Deals Tout
13 Fall Fashion Deals at Nordstrom Rack to Shop This Labor Day for Up to 84% Off
LDW: Fall Blouse Deals Roundup (Amazon)
Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Is Packed with Deals on Fall Blouses, and Prices Start at $11
LDW: Spanx Deals Tout
Spanx’s Labor Day Sale Has Flattering Jeans, Comfy Dresses, and More for Up to 70% Off
Best Arch Support Sandals
The 19 Best Arch Support Sandals for Pain-Free, All-Day Wear
collage of Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses
The 20 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses For Every Style
Hilary Duff Tennis Skirt
The 12 Best Tennis Skirts and Dresses of 2023, Inspired by Hilary Duff
Reese Witherspoon Denim Skirt Tout
Reese Witherspoon Stepped Out in a Classic Denim Skirt, so We Found Similar Options Starting at $25
Jennifer Garner Green Overalls Tout
Jennifer Garner Can’t Stop Wearing Overalls, and Her Latest Green Ones Are Great for Between-Season Dressing
Spanx Flash Sale tout
Best-Selling Spanx Leggings, Lounge Pants, and the Bra Jennifer Garner Raved About Are All Up to 70% Off
Jennifer Lopez Nameplate Necklace Tout
Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Ben’ Necklace Costs at Least $1,000 — but You Can Create Your Own Custom One for $23
Hilary Duff attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Hilary Duff’s Lightweight Jacket Is Ideal for Between-Season Dressing, and Similar Styles Start at $30
I Walked 131,000+ Steps During My European Vacation in the Sneakers Eva Longoria Owns Tout
I Walked 131,000+ Steps During My European Vacation in the Sneakers Eva Longoria Owns