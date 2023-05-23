Lululemon’s Memorial Day Sale Is Full of Leggings, Shorts, Bags, and So Much More — Starting at $9

Here are 11 deals you need to see

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

May 23, 2023

Lululemon Roundup Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

The long weekend isn’t here quite yet, but the Memorial Day sales have begun. 

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale section has deals starting at just $9 for accessories like hair clips, headbands, and socks. Some of the brand’s most popular products are included in the sale, like the Align leggings and the Define jacket. You’ll find sports bras from $29, shorts starting at $24, leggings as little as $49, as well as discounted swimsuits, loungewear, and equipment like yoga mats. 

Prices vary based on color and size availability is scarce for some items, but there’s so much to choose from, it shouldn’t be hard to find a great deal on a piece of activewear you’ll get a lot of mileage out of. We combed through the offerings to find the best deals at Lululemon, which start at $29. 

The Best Lululemon Memorial Day Sale Deals

The customer-loved Align leggings are on sale in multiple lengths, including 17-inch capri length, 25-inch cropped leggings, and full-length pairs in 28 and 31-inch inseams. A version with side pockets is on sale, too, with two lengths to choose from. The Align range is made with Lululemon’s buttery-soft, weightless Nulu fabric with an ultra-high waist; and the style is also available in shorts.

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25-Inch in Powder Blue, $89 (orig. $128); lululemon.com

There are also many styles of the popular Align Tank Top to choose from, including a high-neck version and a racerback style. The best price is on the original, though, with colors like yellow and coral marked down to $29. With its barely-there feel and built-in shelf bra, the tank top is a great piece to have for warm-weather workouts (or even wearing around the house). 

lululemon Align Tank Top

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align Tank Top in Soleil, $29 (orig. $58); lululemon.com

While it may not be jacket weather, the sale is a good opportunity to pick up the beloved Define Jacket at a discount — you’ll be glad you did come fall. The original style is on sale in two colors, but the best deal is on the Cropped Define Jacket, which is up to $29 off. The slim-fitting jacket is designed to move with you and has a back vent strategically placed to provide airflow. The jacket also has secure front pockets and thumbhole cuffs that keep cold air out.

Cropped Define Jacket Nulu

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Cropped Define Jacket in Cayenne, $89 (orig. $118); lululemon.com 

Don’t miss your chance to scoop up some high-quality workout gear at Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale. Keep scrolling to shop more of the best deals available. 

lululemon Align Bra

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align Bra Light Support A/B Cup in Contour, $39 (orig. $58); lululemon.com

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe in Black, $99 (orig. $138); lululemon.com

lululemon Align High-Rise Short

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6-Inch in Poolside, $39 (orig. $64); lululemon.com

Roll-Top Crossbody Bag 3L

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Roll-Top Crossbody Bag, $49 (orig. $58); lululemon.com

InStill Tank Top Online Only

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon InStill Tank Top, $29 (orig. $79); lululemon.com

LiftOS Commuter Backpack 20L

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon LiftOS Commuter Backpack, $79 (orig. $148); lululemon.com

Stretch High-Rise Pant

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Stretch High-Rise Pant 7/8 Length in Black, $89 (orig. $118); lululemon.com

Medium Claw Hair Clip

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Medium Claw Hair Clip, $9 (orig. $18); lululemon.com

