16 Lululemon Deals to Score While They’re on Sale This Fourth of July — Starting at $9

Nope, you’re not reading it wrong — Lululemon has hidden, epic deals on sports bras, silky leggings, and more, and prices as little as $9.

The activewear brand isn’t having an official Fourth of July sale, but discounted items are sitting in its hidden We Made Too Much section that can be shopped during the holiday weekend. Including popular picks — Align leggings and tennis dresses, anyone? — and other items you might have missed the last time you looked, like breathable cotton dresses, there are plenty of can’t-miss items on sale right now.

The Fourth of July weekend is already a celebration, so here’s just one more thing to celebrate. Keep scrolling and check out the 16 best deals from Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale section.

Shop Lululemon Items on Sale Right Now

Grab the Lululemon Align High-Rise Leggings while they’re discounted, like this tan-orangey pair. The leggings have a cropped length and are made from a fabric that’s “so buttery soft, it feels weightless,” according to the brand; plus, they have an extra lining on the inside to prevent any sort of see-through setback. And to complete the outfit, snap up this matching shirt that’s marked down, too.

Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch in Dusty Clay, $59 (orig. $98); shop.lululemon.com



Find the regular-sized Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag too small, and the larger size, well, too big? Try the Wunderlust Belt Bag while it’s on sale for $49. Instead of having a volume of 1 or 2 liters like the Everywhere Belt Bag options, it holds 1.8 liters — a perfect in-between size. It also has a pocket on the outside, a bonus when it comes to staying organized, and the grayish-green color is a basic neutral that can be styled regardless of what the weather looks like outside.

Buy It! Lululemon Wunderlust Belt Bag 1.8L in Gray Sage, $49 (orig. $58); shop.lululemon.com



The Court Crush Tennis Dress is $54, more than half off its original $138 price tag. It has sweat-wicking fabric and a tennis ball pocket, as it’s designed for tennis players, but it could also be worn for school drop-offs, while watering the plants, or even for a casual coffee date with friends. The dress is still available in sizes 0 to 12, as well as a few select others in different colors.

Buy It! Lululemon Court Crush Tennis Dress in White, $54 (orig. $138); shop.lululemon.com



Other items you won’t be able to resist? The Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pants are a bold, Barbiecore-approved hue, and the Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top is a reliable basic that’s good to have in the summer wardrobe rotation.

Buy It! Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Online Only in Velvet Dust, $89 (orig. $118); shop.lululemon.com



Buy It! Lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length in Bone/Bone, $44 (orig. $58); shop.lululemon.com



Buy It! Lululemon The Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber in Ombre Glide Mat Crispin Green Faint Lavender /Faint Lavender, $79 (orig. $98); shop.lululemon.com



Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31-inch in Gray Sage, $99 (orig. $128); shop.lululemon.com



Buy It! Lululemon Cotton Wrap-Front T-Shirt Dress in Prosecco, $54 (orig. $106); shop.lululemon.com



Buy It! Lululemon Align Bra Light Support, A/B Cup in French Press/French Press, $29 (orig. $58); shop.lululemon.com



Buy It! Lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt Online Only in Dusty Clay, $39 (orig. $78); shop.lululemon.com



Buy It! Lululemon Lightweight Stretch Running T-Shirt Airflow inIn-Sense Emboss Mini Solar Orange/Solar Orange, $54 (orig. $88); shop.lululemon.com



Buy It! Lululemon Energy Tank Top in Wasabi/Faded Zap/Golden Sand, $39 (orig. $68); shop.lululemon.com



Buy It! Lululemon Track That High-Rise Lined Short 5-inch in Summer Glow, $49 (orig. $68); shop.lululemon.com



Buy It! Lululemon Cropped Define Jacket Nulu in Solar Orange, $89 (orig. $118); shop.lululemon.com



Buy It! Lululemon Align Bra Shine Light Support, A/B Cup in Diamond Dye Starlight Graphite Gray Diffuse Dot Foil/Graphite Gray, $29 (orig. $58); shop.lululemon.com



Buy It! Lululemon Women's Fly Away Tamer Headband in Leopard Camo White Opal Multi, $9 (orig. $12); shop.lululemon.com



