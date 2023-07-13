The Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere Is Now Available in New Colors

Scoop up a fresh new hands-free bag for summer

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

Published on July 13, 2023

Lululemon Belt Bag New Colors Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

If you don’t own a fanny pack, you’re missing out. Hands-free belt bags keep all your essentials close without the fuss of carrying a purse. And if one version has reigned supreme over the past few years among shoppers and celebrities, it’s the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag.

The name of this belt bag is no coincidence: It’s truly all over the place. The Lululemon Belt Bag is a consistent best-seller, with nearly 15,000 shoppers having given it a perfect rating so far. Even Camila Cabello can’t stop wearing it, slinging the white opal version across her chest for countless walks around New York City earlier this summer. And the brand just dropped a handful of new colors in the fan-favorite Everywhere Belt Bag and the mini version.

The original belt bag is now available in two fresh patterns — red and white words and black and white words — and solid shades like allspice (a caramel color), gray sage, and silver.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in Allspice

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Allspice

Lululemon

Shoppers are surprised by how much the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag’s spacious interior can fit, claiming it “holds much more than you think.” Easily store your phone, wallet, keys, lip balm, and more essentials in its multiple zippers and pockets while you’re on the go. An adjustable strap with a buckle allows you to fit the practical bag to your liking, whether that’s across your chest or around your waist. 

If you prefer an even more compact fanny pack, new colors of the Mini Belt Bag are up for grabs, too: Choose between watermelon pink, sherbert orange, monochromatic khaki, and shades of gray. The mini belt bag is super compact yet capable of carrying everything you need for day-to-day errands. Reviewers deem it good for traveling, concerts, or quick walks.

Lululemon Mini Belt Bag in Pink Punch

Lululemon Mini Belt Bag

Lululemon

Hundreds of customers own this best-selling belt bag in multiple colors (one even owns 50!) since they use it “every single day.” The lightweight, waterproof, durable bag is the definition of a closet staple. Scoop up the practical Lululemon Belt Bag you’re bound to use for years to come before these new colors are gone.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in Grey Sage

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Grey Sage

Lululemon

Lululemon Mini Belt Bag in Trench/Nomad

Lululemon Mini Belt Bag Trench

Lululemon

Lululemon Mini Belt Bag in Mango Dream

Lululemon Mini Belt Bag Mango

Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in White/Lulu Red

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Lulu Red

Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in White/Black

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L White Black

Lululemon

