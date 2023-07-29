'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Says Wife Learned English Watching 'The Office': 'Huge Fan' (Exclusive)

Grimes stars in "Happiness for Beginners" alongside Ellie Kemper, whose show "The Office" had special meaning for his wife, he tells PEOPLE

Published on July 29, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Bianca Rodrigues and Luke Grimes attend the 28th Annual Screen ActorsÃÂ Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Luke Grimes and wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes at the 28th SAG Awards on Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. Photo:

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Luke Grimes was a big fan of Ellie Kemper even before starring in the new movie Happiness for Beginners with her — and he has an especially soft spot in his heart for her breakout role.

Asked by PEOPLE (in an interview held before the SAG-AFTRA strike) which of his costar's projects he loves most, the 39-year-old actor says, "The Office, 100%."

In fact, the NBC mockumentary series — in which Kemper, 43, starred as lovable receptionist Erin Hannon from 2009 to 2013 — "is a big part" of both the Yellowstone star's life and that of and his wife, Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues Grimes.

"She moved to the States without knowing a word of English," Grimes says. "And when I met her, she had only lived here for two years but she spoke beautiful, fluent English. I was like, 'How did you learn it so fast?' And she said, 'I watched The Office with subtitles.' "

Ellie Kemper as Kelly Erin Hannon, The Office
Ellie Kemper as Erin Hannon in The Office season 6.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

In their new Netflix film, Grimes plays Jake, a doctor with a secret struggle who connects with the recently divorced Kemper's Helen while they’re both on a wilderness retreat.

And while the film is technically a romantic comedy, it has its dramatic, emotional moments as well — and Grimes was excited to see Kemper sink her teeth into those.

"She's just always brought this really beautiful energy — this kinetic energy, this effervescent thing — to the screen," he says. "I read [Helen's] part, and [Ellie]'s not the first person I would've thought of for it. I was like, 'Oh, she's doing something different.'"

"That was interesting to me," he continues. "She's always so happy-go-lucky in the things that she plays, [like] Kimmy Schmidt. And this one was a little bit of a departure from that. I was like, that'd be interesting, to see her tackle something a little more glum, someone a little more down on their luck and not so happy about their situation."

HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS (2023) (L to R) Ellie Kemper as Helen and Luke Grimes as Jake CR: Barbara Nitke/NETFLIX
Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes in Netflix's Happiness for Beginners (2023).

Barbara Nitke/NETFLIX

He also tells PEOPLE that he and wife Bianca "stayed in this apartment building with some of the cast" while they were filming.

"And Vicky [Wight], the director, was right across the hallway," Grimes recalls. "But we brought our cats, which everyone thought was kind of weird."

"We have these two Bengal cats that are our kids right now, and we can't just leave them places because they're weird and big, and they're legitimate cats," he explains. "So we had to take them to this tiny apartment where we were staying in."

Asked whether Office fan Bianca got to meet Kemper, Grimes says that his wife "came to set a couple of times" while they were filming and did indeed.

"She got to meet everyone. We all hung out on the weekends and it was great," he adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Happiness for Beginners is now streaming on Netflix.

