Luke Evans and Billy Porter Perform Surprise Duet at Tribeca Film Festival: Watch

Luke Evans and Billy Porter are showing off their vocal talents.

After the premiere of their new movie Our Son at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, Evans, 44, and Porter, 53, surprised audiences with a performance of a song from the forthcoming project — which was written by Porter.

"This was the only way to close our beautiful premiere today, singing the duet @theebillyporter wrote that we both sang today which is in our movie," Evans captioned a video on Instagram of the duet.

In the clip, the two actors can be seen holding hands onstage while belting the emotional tune.

For the event, Evans wore a silver double-breasted suit over a black T-shirt, while Porter donned an unbuttoned black shirt dress, which he paired with black bell bottoms.

Our Son stars Evans and Porter as partners of 13 years going through a divorce. The pair is led into a custody battle over their son, Owen, that forces the two to reckon with the changing reality of their love for one another while supporting their child.

The secret performance over the weekend doesn't mark Evans’ first foray into performing dynamic duets.



Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Aside from a start on London’s West End in roles for musicals including Miss Saigon, Avenue Q and Rent, and a performance in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, Evans is a song smith himself.

Back in November, Evans released an album, A Song for You, which features a variety of covers mixed with a few original pieces.



Ed Cooke

In one of the songs he covered, Evans called on Nicole Kidman to work on a duet of Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World's hit breakup song, "Say Something."

Evans and Kidman, 55, met while they were filming the Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia.

"When we wrapped the show, we had dinner one night in Nicole and Keith [Urban]’s house in Sydney. After dinner, Nicole was like: 'Right, you're singing, Keith's gonna play the piano. He'll play anything, just tell him the song,' " Evans recounted in a press release at the time. "So everybody came around the grand piano in their living room and I sang Adele's 'Make You Feel My Love.' I knew that Nicole loved to sing, so she was joining in."

Then, when he had the idea of recording "Say Something," he knew instantly that Kidman would make the perfect duet partner.

"I already had that song in my head, because I knew that it would fit Nicole's voice very well, that I could blend our voices. So I sent them the track, and Keith was like, 'Genius – I couldn't have thought of a better track,' " he said of Urban, 55, the country music star who is married to Kidman.

He continued, "[Urban] sent me a little video of her in the booth recording. And she loved every minute of it. She was so grateful that I'd asked her. I was, like, 'Grateful? You have no idea how grateful I am!' But she's a lovely woman, and a friend, and very generous with their time. To do something like this was really special."

