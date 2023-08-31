Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Beau Lee: 'Couldn't Love You More'

The country couple are already parents to 14-month-old son Tex Lawrence

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 31, 2023 10:00PM EDT
Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards
Nicole and Luke Combs in May 2023. Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Luke Combs has a new addition to his family!

The country star, 33, and wife Nicole, 31, welcomed their second baby boy, son Beau Lee Combs, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, they announced via Instagram.

"8.15.2023 - Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn’t love you more 🩵" the couple captioned a joint post featuring a Polaroid photo of the newborn's feet.

Baby Beau — who was due in September — arrived early, while Combs was in Australia on his world tour earlier this month.

Combs and his wife were married in 2020 and are already parents to 14-month-old son Tex Lawrence.

The couple announced their exciting news with an Instagram post in March. "Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" Combs captioned a series of shots, showing him and Nicole cuddling their firstborn, Tex Lawrence, who wore a "Big Brother" t-shirt for the big reveal.

The montage played along with a preview of a new song, "Take You with Me," from his then-unreleased album, Gettin' Old.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

In May, the couple debuted Nicole's baby bump at the 2023 ACM Awards. Wearing a bedazzled dress with fringe on the red carpet, the proud mom cupped her hand under her belly as she posed with her musician husband.

"We're getting ready," Combs told PEOPLE ahead of the show of how he and Nicole are preparing for baby. "We're just in it. We're in the trenches, taping grenades. [We're] excited for the second one. They're gonna be close [in age], but I feel like we'll be in practice."

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Nicole and Luke Combs in May 2023. Jason Kempin/Getty

The pair's first baby was born on Father's Day 2022. At the time, Combs said, "Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more."

Combs recently announced plans for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour. The string of North American tour dates includes 25 shows across 13 U.S. cities, as well as one date in Canada. He'll kick off the upcoming live dates in April 2024 in Milwaukee and eventually wrap up the shows in Houston in mid-August 2024. 

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfFemxsO7x5/?hl=en lukecombs Verified Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldnât agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and weâre back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world! 1h
All About Luke Combs' Son Tex (and His Baby on the Way!)
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Luke Combs' Pregnant Wife Nicole Debuts Baby Bump at 2023 ACM Awards: 'We're in the Trenches'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqB3tnUjly8/ lukecombs Verified Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!! 1h
Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting Another Baby Boy: 'Joining the 2 Under 2 Club!'
Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking's Relationship Timeline
Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Luke Combs Announces 2024 North American Stadium Tour
'American Idol' Alum Josh Gracin and Wife Katie Expecting Baby No. 2
'American Idol' Alum Josh Gracin and Wife Katie Expecting Baby No. 2
Logic and Wife Brittney Noell Welcome Baby No. 2
Logic and Wife Brittney Noell Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Leo: 'We Couldn't Be Happier'
dan amboyer baby
'Younger' Star Dan Amboyer Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Eric Berger: 'Very Proud'
The Young and the Restless' Star Melissa Claire Egan and Husband Welcome Baby No. 2
'The Young and the Restless' Star Melissa Claire Egan and Husband Welcome Baby No. 2: 'So Happy'
Constance Wu attends the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Constance Wu and Boyfriend Ryan Kattner Welcome Baby No. 2, a Son: 'Breaking News'
Kathie Lee Gifford and son Cody Gifford
Kathie Lee's Son, Cody Gifford, and Wife Erika Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Party of Four'
'Laguna Beach' Alum Talan Torreiro and Wife Danielle Welcome Baby No. 3, Son Anderson
'Laguna Beach' Alum Talan Torreiro and Wife Danielle Welcome Baby No. 3, Son Anderson
kathy gifford grandson
Kathie Lee Gifford Smiles with Grandson Frankie as They Wear Matching Hats for Photo: 'I'm in Heaven'
Kate Ferdinand, Baby, Instagram
'TOWIE' Star Kate Ferdinand Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Rio: 'Our Strong Little Girl'
Luke Combs
Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting First Baby Together: 'This May Be the Best Year Yet'
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show
Kit Harington and Wife Rose Leslie Welcome Baby Girl