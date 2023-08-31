Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Beau Lee: 'Couldn't Love You More'

Luke Combs has a new addition to his family!

The country star, 33, and wife Nicole, 31, welcomed their second baby boy, son Beau Lee Combs, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, they announced via Instagram.

"8.15.2023 - Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn’t love you more 🩵" the couple captioned a joint post featuring a Polaroid photo of the newborn's feet.

Baby Beau — who was due in September — arrived early, while Combs was in Australia on his world tour earlier this month.

Combs and his wife were married in 2020 and are already parents to 14-month-old son Tex Lawrence.



The couple announced their exciting news with an Instagram post in March. "Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" Combs captioned a series of shots, showing him and Nicole cuddling their firstborn, Tex Lawrence, who wore a "Big Brother" t-shirt for the big reveal.

The montage played along with a preview of a new song, "Take You with Me," from his then-unreleased album, Gettin' Old.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May, the couple debuted Nicole's baby bump at the 2023 ACM Awards. Wearing a bedazzled dress with fringe on the red carpet, the proud mom cupped her hand under her belly as she posed with her musician husband.



"We're getting ready," Combs told PEOPLE ahead of the show of how he and Nicole are preparing for baby. "We're just in it. We're in the trenches, taping grenades. [We're] excited for the second one. They're gonna be close [in age], but I feel like we'll be in practice."

Nicole and Luke Combs in May 2023. Jason Kempin/Getty

The pair's first baby was born on Father's Day 2022. At the time, Combs said, "Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more."

Combs recently announced plans for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour. The string of North American tour dates includes 25 shows across 13 U.S. cities, as well as one date in Canada. He'll kick off the upcoming live dates in April 2024 in Milwaukee and eventually wrap up the shows in Houston in mid-August 2024.