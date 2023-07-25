Luke Combs knows how to make a fan feel special.

Before his show in Foxborough, Mass. on Saturday, Combs heard that Cooper Massengill — a big fan of his and a cancer survivor — wished to meet him at the show. He later topped that request by bringing him onstage for a performance of his "favorite song," Taste of Country and Country Now report.

In a video shared by a fan on TikTok, Combs, 33, removed his guitar strap and bent down to reach Massengill's eye level. Then, the beat for "Fast Car" began and Combs started the chorus off. The "Hurricane" singer signaled the crowd to cheer 8-year-old Massengill on as he picked up where Combs left off — and he sang it all on his own.

The crowd cheered loudly for the young fan, who was wearing a shirt that read, "Cooper's Wish to Meet Luke Combs." Per CBS News, Make-a-Wish heard of Massengill's admiration for Combs and wanted to grant him the wish of meeting the country star — though they never imagined he would bring Massengill onstage.

The Gettin' Old performer then high-fived Massengill and gave him a hug.

Combs is currently on his World Tour, with his next shows on Friday and Saturday in Philadelphia. Then, the country star will embark on a series of shows in Australia.

As for "Fast Car," Combs released the cover of Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit as a part of his latest studio album Gettin' Old. In the recent weeks, the cover has climbed the charts and reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100.

During a concert in May, the country star recalled being 5 years old and listening to the song, as well as the rest of Chapman's self-titled debut album, while riding in his dad’s brown Ford F-150.

"He played me all kinds of music, and one of the first songs that I remember hearing… I love this whole album, and there was this one song that really stuck out to me, though, and it was called 'Fast Car,'" he said. “And that song has meant a lot to me ever since then for my whole life. I always think about my dad when it comes on, and us spending time together."

Earlier this month, Chapman spoke about the cover in an exclusive statement to Billboard, writing, "I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there."

Praising the new version by Combs she continued to the outlet, "I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"