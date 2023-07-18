Luke Combs Thanks Tracy Chapman for Supporting His Cover of 'Fast Car'

Luke Combs is happy to know Tracy Chapman approves of his "Fast Car" cover.

After the Grammy-winning folk and soul artist revealed she's "grateful" for the new love her 1988 classic is getting through Combs' hit country version, the "Forever After All" musician is thanking Chapman for giving her blessing.

"Oh man, 'Fast Car' has surprised me more than you can imagine. Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that I first heard with my dad and it has stayed with me since," Combs, 33, told Billboard on Monday.

Tracy Chapman, Luke Combs. Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty; John Shearer/Getty

The Grammy-nominated country star explained that he's been performing "Fast Car" at his concerts "for six-plus years, and everyone — I mean everyone — across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along."

"That’s the gift of a supernatural song writer. The success of my cover is unreal and I think it’s so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones," added Combs. "I love that she is out there feeling all the love and that she gave me a shout-out! Thank you, Tracy!”

Released three decades after the original, the "Fast Car" cover has become one of Combs' biggest hits. It's out-peaked Chapman's version's No. 6 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 2 and climbed all the way up to No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Country Airplay chart.

Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman. Jason Kempin/Getty; Georges De Keerle/Getty

Earlier this month, Chapman, 59, addressed the cover in an exclusive statement to Billboard, writing, "I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there."

Praising the new version, she added, "I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"

Combs' cover appears on his most recent album Gettin' Old. During a concert in May, he recalled being 5 years old and listening to the song, as well as the rest of Chapman's self-titled debut album, while riding in his dad’s brown Ford F-150.

"He played me all kinds of music, and one of the first songs that I remember hearing… I love this whole album, and there was this one song that really stuck out to me, though, and it was called 'Fast Car,'" Combs said. “And that song has meant a lot to me ever since then for my whole life. I always think about my dad when it comes on, and us spending time together."

