Luke Combs Thanks 'Supernatural Songwriter' Tracy Chapman for Supporting His Cover of 'Fast Car'

"The success of my cover is unreal and I think it’s so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones," Combs told Billboard

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 11:25AM EDT
Luke Combs Thanks Tracy Chapman for Supporting His Cover of 'Fast Car'
Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman. Photo:

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty, Jerod Harris/Getty

Luke Combs is happy to know Tracy Chapman approves of his "Fast Car" cover.

After the Grammy-winning folk and soul artist revealed she's "grateful" for the new love her 1988 classic is getting through Combs' hit country version, the "Forever After All" musician is thanking Chapman for giving her blessing.

"Oh man, 'Fast Car' has surprised me more than you can imagine. Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that I first heard with my dad and it has stayed with me since," Combs, 33, told Billboard on Monday.

Tracy Chapman, Luke Combs
Tracy Chapman, Luke Combs.

Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty; John Shearer/Getty

The Grammy-nominated country star explained that he's been performing "Fast Car" at his concerts "for six-plus years, and everyone — I mean everyone — across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along."

"That’s the gift of a supernatural song writer. The success of my cover is unreal and I think it’s so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones," added Combs. "I love that she is out there feeling all the love and that she gave me a shout-out! Thank you, Tracy!”

Released three decades after the original, the "Fast Car" cover has become one of Combs' biggest hits. It's out-peaked Chapman's version's No. 6 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 2 and climbed all the way up to No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Country Airplay chart.

Luke Combs & Tracy Chapman
Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman.

Jason Kempin/Getty; Georges De Keerle/Getty

Earlier this month, Chapman, 59, addressed the cover in an exclusive statement to Billboard, writing, "I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there."

Praising the new version, she added, "I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"

Combs' cover appears on his most recent album Gettin' OldDuring a concert in May, he recalled being 5 years old and listening to the song, as well as the rest of Chapman's self-titled debut album, while riding in his dad’s brown Ford F-150.

"He played me all kinds of music, and one of the first songs that I remember hearing… I love this whole album, and there was this one song that really stuck out to me, though, and it was called 'Fast Car,'" Combs said. “And that song has meant a lot to me ever since then for my whole life. I always think about my dad when it comes on, and us spending time together."

Related Articles
Tracy Chapman, Luke Combs
Tracy Chapman Reveals What She Thinks About Luke Combs' Chart-Topping Country Cover of 'Fast Car'
Luke Combs & Tracy Chapman
Luke Combs' Cover of 'Fast Car' Is Climbing the Charts - All About Tracy Chapman's Original
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist to Have 4 Albums on Billboard Top 10 at Same Time
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alan Davidson/Shutterstock (7528974e) Evening Standard 60th Theatre Awards at the London Palladium Theatre Kate Bush Evening Standard 60th Theatre Awards - 30 Nov 2014
Kate Bush Says She's 'Blown Away' After 'Running Up That Hill' Hits 1 Billion Streams on Spotify
Ed Sheeran and Luke Combs
Ed Sheeran Goes Country as He Duets New Single 'Life Goes On' with Luke Combs at 2023 ACM Awards
Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Luke Combs Teaches Ed Sheeran How to Shotgun a Beer for the First Time: 'Cheers, Mate!'
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard Chart, Surpassing Morgan Wallen's 12-Week Run
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Chris Stapleton accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Chris Stapleton Dedicates Entertainer of the Year Win to His Kids at the 2023 ACM Awards: 'This Is for Them'
Miley Cyrus Congratulates SZA For Claiming First Ever No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100: ‘Love You!’
Miley Cyrus Congratulates SZA on Scoring Her First-Ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Hit: 'Love You'
Megan Moroney's new album Lucky
Megan Moroney Is in Her 'Lucky Era' with the Release of Debut Album: 'I'm Just a Normal Person' (Exclusive)
Bebe Rexha on Collaborating with Dolly Parton and Opening Up About Struggles with Weight
Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Singing with Dolly Parton and Weight Struggles: 'I'm Working on Myself' (Exclusive)
Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking's Relationship Timeline
Joe Nichols
Joe Nichols Just Snagged His First Top 20 Hit in Nearly a Decade, and Even He Can't Believe It
taylor swift, beyonce, kim petras
Women Changing the Music Industry Today: 'I Deserve the Spotlight'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqB3tnUjly8/ lukecombs Verified Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!! 1h
Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting Another Baby Boy: 'Joining the 2 Under 2 Club!'
Everyone Knew About Hailey Whitters Certified Gold Single for “Everything She Ain’t,” Except for Hailey Whitters
Everyone Knew About Hailey Whitters Certified Gold Single — Except for Hailey Whitters!