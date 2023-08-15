Luke Combs Announces 2024 North American Stadium Tour

Country fans are going to need to start planning for 2024.

Luke Combs announced his plans on Tuesday for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour. The string of North American tour dates includes 25 shows across 13 U.S. cities, as well as one date in Canada.

The country music star, 33, will kick off the upcoming live dates in April 2024 in Milwaukee and eventually wrap up the shows in Houston in mid-August 2024.

All but one U.S. city tour stop will include two shows — one on Friday night and one on Saturday — and the set list is scheduled to change depending on the date. (There will only be one concert in his tour stops in University Park, Pennsylvania and Craven, Canada.)

The “Fast Car" cover singer will also be joined by a handful of special guests each night. On Fridays, Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue will play, and on Saturday he will be joined by Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

Courtesy Sony Music Nashville

In a press release, the "Hurricane" artist shared his excitement about hitting the road. “We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows,” he said.

The CMA Award winner continued, “With Country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country. I’m super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour!”

The Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour follows Combs’ string of international dates, which is currently ongoing in Australia and will head to Europe in the fall.

Tickets for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour will first become available through the fan pre-sale on Aug. 23 at 4:00 p.m. local time and the general on-sale will begin on Aug. 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time. An early access pre-sale for Combs’ Bootleggers fan club will start on Aug. 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Special pre-sales are also available for Citi card holders and T-Mobile customers.

See below for the new tour dates.

Fri April 12 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Field†

Sat April 13 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Field‡

Fri April 19 — Buffalo, NY — Highmark Stadium+

Sat April 20 — Buffalo, NY — Highmark Stadium‡

Sat April 27 — University Park, PA — Beaver Stadium‡

Fri May 3 — Jacksonville, FL — EverBank Stadium§

Sat May 4 — Jacksonville, FL — EverBank Stadium~

Fri May 10 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodome§

Sat May 11 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodome‡

Fri May 17— Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s® Stadium§

Sat May 18 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s® Stadium~

Fri May 31 — Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium§

Sat June 1 — Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium~

Fri June 7 — Salt Lake City, UT — Rice-Eccles Stadium§

Sat June 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Rice-Eccles Stadium‡

Fri June 14 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium+

Sat June 15 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium~

Sun July 14 — Craven, Canada — Country Thunder Saskatchewan

Fri July 19 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium§

Sat July 20 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium‡

Fri July 26 — the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD) — FedExField+

Sat July 27 — the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD) — FedExField‡

Fri August 2 — Cincinnati, OH — Paycor Stadium§

Sat August 3 — Cincinnati, OH — Paycor Stadium‡

Fri August 9 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium§

Sat August 10 —Houston, TX — NRG Stadium‡

*with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman

†with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue

‡with special guests Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff

+with special guests The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

§with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

~with special guests Jordan Davis, TBA, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff

