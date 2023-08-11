Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Supports His Onstage Hip-Shaking: She's Never 'Put Handcuffs on How I Perform' (Exclusive)

Luke Bryan jokes that it "would've been a little problematic" if she'd shut down his dance moves

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis headshot
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 10:00AM EDT

One of Luke Bryan’s signature songs may be about a country girl shaking it, but for much of his career, he’s been the one doing the shaking — and that’s totally fine with his wife.

Bryan, 47, opens up in this week’s PEOPLE cover story about wife Caroline’s support when it comes to his onstage hip-shaking, explaining that she’s cool with him performing however he sees fit.

“If she would’ve shut down the hip-shaking, it would’ve been a little problematic,” he jokes. “But she’s always had a fun outlook. She gets that people come see me to party and let loose. She’s never gotten in the way of that or put handcuffs on how I perform.”

The “But I Got a Beer in My Hand” singer first met Caroline while attending Georgia Southern University, and the two married in 2006. They share sons Tate, 13, and Bo, 15, and also support their nieces Jordan, 28, and Kris, 25, and nephew Tilden, 21, after the unexpected deaths of Bryan’s sister Kelly and brother-in-law Lee.

Luke Bryan performs during the "Country On Tour" at Budweiser Stage on June 17, 2023
Luke Bryan performs during the Country On tour in Toronto on June 17.

Mathew Tsang/Getty

In the early days of their relationship, when Bryan was making $15,000 a year in pursuit of stardom, Caroline helped pay the bills with her job as a pharmaceutical sales rep.

“When we started having children, she was at home with the kids. I was doing 300, 320 days a year building my career. It’s always a challenge,” he says. “There are so many sacrifices that have to happen and the end game is everybody has to have each other’s backs and look out for the best interest of the family, the marriage and the career, and make sure you communicate as much as you can.”

Now, the American Idol judge says, they’re a “pretty happy family,” and enjoy spending as much time as they can at their Nashville-area home.

Luke Bryan cover
Luke Bryan.

“Our house is full of a lot of energy and a lot of people coming in and out and friends and family. My wife’s brother and his two young children are in the pool every day, learning to swim,” he says. “My wife and I are always looking out the window going, ‘Whose vehicle is that driving through the farm’?”

Of course, Bryan is often pulled away from home due to work commitments, and this summer, he has plenty. On top of his Country On tour, which began in June, the singer-songwriter is also preparing for six dates of his annual Farm Tour in September, a final set of shows for his Las Vegas residency and his annual Crash My Playa festival in Cancún in January.

“I love to make people smile,” he says. “That’s why I fell in love with music.”

For more on Luke Bryan, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

Related Articles
for KING + COUNTRY - WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR? [the single] Official Music Video
For KING + COUNTRY Unveil Cinematic 'What Are We Waiting For?' Video as They Announce Deluxe Album (Exclusive)
Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards music vid
Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Get Flirty with Fruit in Steamy New 'Fall in Love with Me' Music Video
Angel Carter shot at home in North Hollywood, CA on 7/21/2023.
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Lays Her Brother's Ashes to Rest: 'That Was My Last Act of Love' (Exclusive)
Billy Ray Cyrus and FireRose duet
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Duet on Diane Warren-Penned Power Ballad 'Plans': Watch (Exclusive)
Singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, dancer and activist Olivia Newton-John is photographed with husband John Easterling at their home on April 6, 2018
Olivia Newton-John’s Widower Says They Committed to 'Love Each Other Forever or Until the End of Time' (Exclusive)
Carrie Underwood performs onstage during "The Denim & Rhinestones Tour" at Madison Square Garden on February 21, 2023 in New York City.
Carrie Underwood Surprises Guns N' Roses Fans with Raucous Motörhead Cover
Jesse Williams-Red Carpet
Jesse Williams on Working on 'Only Murders in the Building': 'This Is the Pinch-Yourself Moment' (Exclusive)
AMERICAN IDOL "615 (Judge's Song Contest)" - The Judge's Song Contest returns as judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie each suggest songs for the contestants to choose from
Luke Bryan Says He Never Thought He'd Cry in 'Front of Millions' Before 'American Idol' Judging Gig (Exclusive)
Faith Hill (L) and Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw Reveals the Song That Gets Him and Wife Faith Hill in the Mood for Love
Da Brat and Jesseca shot at home in Alpharetta, GA on July 31, 2023.
Da Brat Shares First Photos of Son True Legend: 'God Saw Fit for Me to Have Him' (Exclusive)
Bethany Joy Lenz
Bethany Joy Lenz Says Writing Her Memoir, Including Reliving Her Time in a Cult, Has Been 'Painful' (Exclusive)
josh ross
Go Behind-the-Scenes with Rising Country Star Josh Ross as He Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut (Exclusive)
kim and glen campbell
Glen Campbell's Widow Kim Remembers Late Husband on 6th Anniversary of His Death: 'His Legacy Lives On'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Angel Carter (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend Los Angeles opening night of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Pantages Theatre on June 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Opens Up About His Addiction: 'My Brother Deserves to Be Here' (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan People cover
Luke Bryan Says He's 'Proud of My Climb' to Success: I Got Here by 'Working My Butt Off' (Exclusive)
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: âIn with the New'
Kelsea Ballerini's Big Haircut Was a 'Spur of the Moment' Decision: 'A New Chapter' (Exclusive)