Luke Bryan Says Teaching Son How to Drive Has Been a 'Nightmare': 'He Has No Idea What He's Doing'

The country singer isn't holding back as he discusses 15-year-old son Bo's driving skills

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on June 30, 2023 01:23PM EDT
Luke Bryan and son Bo
Photo: Luke Bryan Instagram

Luke Bryan doesn't think his son is quite ready to hit the road.

The country singer recently appeared on Audacy's Katie & Company, where he got candid about his experience trying to teach his 15-year-old son Thomas "Bo" Boyer how to drive.

"He’s 15 so he’s doing the whole learner’s permit nightmare," Bryan shared. "He is not a very good driver right now, so we’re having to work with him pretty hard."

"He’s very frustrated right now because he thinks he knows how to drive, but he has no idea what he’s doing," the singer added. "He thinks because he can operate a 4-wheeler or Polaris that he is quite proficient, but he is not, I assure you.”

Bryan shares son Bo and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 12, with wife Caroline.

Barring the driving lessons, Bryan previously shared that this current stage with his sons is proving to be one of the most exciting so far.

"As they grow older, it's easier to let them tag along," he told PEOPLE in July 2021. "They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different … They become your buddies. I mean, they're still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies."

The American Idol judge continued, "And I'm certainly in the golden years. I mean, it's like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along."

