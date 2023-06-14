Luke Bryan Says He’s Slowing Things Down and Focusing on Family After ‘Rough Year’

"I'm not really balancing it that well this year," the 'American Idol' judge said of juggling his busy career with his brood

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 09:38AM EDT
LUKE BRYAN AMERICAN IDOL "617 (Disney Night)"
Luke Bryan. Photo:

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Luke Bryan is taking a step back.

The country star, 46, admitted in a new interview on Monday that he’s looking to spend some quality time with his family after a “rough year.” 

"I'm not really balancing it that well this year," he told Entertainment Tonight of trying to juggle his career with his brood — wife of 16 years, Caroline, and their two sons, Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 15, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 12.

Luke Bryan Family
From left: Thomas Bryan, Luke Bryan, Caroline Bryan and Tate Bryan. Caroline Bryan Instagram

Bryan added that he has told his wife, who was his college sweetheart, that they will jet off on a tropical getaway together once the year is over. 

"I'm like, 'Baby, this is a rough year, let's just get through it and then we'll find a boat and go to the Caribbean or something,’ ” he continued.

So far, 2023 has been a busy one for the father of two, and it doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon. 

The singer has just wrapped on season 21 of American Idol, won by Iam Tongi, and he recently headlined CMA Fest at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville. He will then kick off his Country on Tour tour on June 15 in Syracuse, New York, before playing 35 other dates across the US and Canada through to Oct. 28. The star returns to his Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre, starting on Aug. 30. 

AMERICAN IDOL "615 (Judge's Song Contest)" LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Clockwise from left: Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Bryan went on to note that while he is still going to be “real active” next year in terms of his career — “I love to get out there and work,” he told ET — he is also "gonna slow down a few things."

But when he does get a rare few days off during his hectic schedule this year, Bryan said he jumps at the chance to go "golfing and fishing with the boys” and hit the baseball field with them. 

"They're playing travel baseball," he told ET. "You just try to make your time with them at home really, really count."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Luke Bryan performs on stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023
Luke Bryan.

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

In 2021, Bryan told PEOPLE he was in the “golden years” of fatherhood and that his sons had become his “buddies.”

"As they grow older, it's easier to let them tag along," he told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different … They become your buddies. I mean, they're still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies."

He continued, "I mean, it's like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along."

Related Articles
Nina Simone, Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach
Nina Simone's Daughter Reflects on the Star's Past with Rabbi Shlomo: 'I'm Still Learning About Her'
Anita Baker, Babyface
Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Her Tour Due to 'Verbal Abuse' and 'Threats of Violence' from His Fans
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson Recalls Feeling 'Limited' in Her Marriage But Staying Because of Her 'Ego'
Luke Bryan; Katy Perry
Luke Bryan Defends Katy Perry from 'American Idol' Backlash: She 'Gets Picked on for Going Out and Trying to Have Fun'
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Is Dating Again After Shawn Mendes Reunion Fizzles Out (Exclusive)
Card Placeholder Image
Wyclef Jean Talks Fugees Reunion: 'Nothing's Gonna Beat the Feeling' (Exclusive)
Who Is Doja Cat's Rumored Boyfriend? All About J Cyrus
Who Is Doja Cat's Rumored Boyfriend? All About J.Cyrus
Lionel Richie headlines on the main stage during Day 2 of the Cambridge Club Festival 2023 at Childerley Orchard on June 10, 2023 in Cambridge, England.
Lionel Richie Jokes He Was 'Upstaged' by 11-Year-Old Breakdancing Fan at UK Festival Performance
Kelly Clarkson Surprises LA Fans With FlashMob
Kelly Clarkson's Surprise Serenade! Singer Shocks L.A. Shoppers with 2 A Cappella Flash Mobs — Watch!
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Says Social Media Made It Easier for Her to Come Out as LGBTQ: It 'Gave Me a Safe Space'
Britney Spears; Kevin Federline
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline Call Report Singer Is Using Meth 'False' and 'Repulsive'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Misa Hylton
Diddy and Ex Misa Have Positive Exchange After She Seemingly Shared Grievances: 'I Love You Queen'
Sam Asghari posted unseen wedding footage for 1-year anniversary
Sam Asghari Posts Unseen Footage from His and Britney Spears' Wedding for 1-Year Anniversary
Railbird
Zach Bryan! Sheryl Crow! Charley Crockett! All the Best Performance Photos from Railbird 2023 (Exclusive)
Lil Wayne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Lil Wayne Says He Was Blessed with an 'Amazing Mind' but Not an 'Amazing Memory' — So He Forgets His Music
Tina Turner
How Tina Turner's Humble Tenn. Beginnings Helped Steer Her to Stardom