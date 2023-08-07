Luke Bryan Pulls Out of Watershed Festival Headlining Set Due to Illness After 'Such a Frustrating Weekend'

The country star also canceled shows on Friday and Saturday

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 02:45PM EDT
Luke Bryan attends the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Luke Bryan in April 2018. Photo:

Emma Mcintyre/ACMA2018/Getty

Luke Bryan is on the mend after canceling three shows over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, the "Country On" singer, 47, announced in a statement that he would not make it to his headlining set at Watershed Festival that night because he could "hardly even talk still."

"This is such a frustrating weekend," he wrote on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). 

"‘Shedders, I am sorry to let you down but I am not back singing – can hardly even talk still," he continued. "This festival is one of the most beautiful places we perform and one of the most fun crowds always.  I know my friends on the show will bring a great time for you!  Show them all what you got.  Love ya - Luke."

Then, Brian O'Connell, President of Live Nation Country, revealed that Lainey Wilson would be stepping in for Bryan at the festival in George, Washington.

“Tonight’s Luke Bryan at Watershed Festival has been canceled due to Illness, but we are excited to welcome Lainey Wilson as this evening’s headliner. I cannot wait for that,” O’Connell said in a video on the Watershed festival Instagram account.

“We’re also going to be issuing a refund for 1/3 of your base price festival wristband for this lineup change. The refund will be processed within 10–14 days. It’ll be automatically credited. There’s nothing else that you need to do," he continued. "We are so looking forward to an amazing Sunday here at Watershed Festival. We’ve had a great festival so far and we cannot wait with all the enthusiasm to welcome Lainey Wilson on her first headlining slot ever at Watershed.”

The Watershed Festival news came after the "Do I" performer canceled his Country On Tour date in Boise, Idaho on Saturday in effort to feel better.

“Dear Boise fans – this is so hard for me to do but I am going to have to cancel my show on August 5th at Ford Center,” Bryan wrote on X. "Under the advisement of doctors I need another day to rest my voice and get better. There is nothing that I love more than to play live shows and I am so disappointed to not be able to do this for you.”

He concluded, "More info will be sent to those who bought tickets. Love ya Luke."

On Friday, hours before the doors opened at his tour stop in Salt Lake City, he released a statement announcing the show would be postponed.

“Dear Salt Lake fans, for the past couple of weeks I’ve been battling a head cold,” Bryan wrote on X. ”I have been spending those days warming up and singing and have been able to perform.”

“Today I have followed the same routine trying to not give up but I am just not getting better,” he continued. “I truly can not give you the show I want to give so I am going to have to postpone tonight’s show at USANA Amphitheatre to August 31, 2023.”

Bryan is currently headlining his Country On Tour which is scheduled to wrap on Oct. 28 in Charleston.

Related Articles
king calaway
King Calaway's Album 'Tennessee's Waiting' Takes Their Sound 'Next Level' with an Assist from Zac Brown(Exclusive)
Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry Confirms She's Dating Zach Bryan
Brianna Chickenfry Says Zach Bryan Slid Into Her DMs — and They 'Got to Know Each Other' on 18-Hour Road Trip
Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards attend the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 14, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade 'Poke Fun' at Relationship Buzz in 'Fall in Love with Me' Music Video
Kelsea Ballerini Says It's 'Beautiful' to Let the Highs and Lows of Life 'Both Have Space'
Kelsea Ballerini Says It's 'Beautiful' to Let the Highs and Lows of Life 'Both Have Space' (Exclusive)
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert Gives a Sneak Peek of Her 'Summer so Far' with Husband Brendan McLoughlin — See the Pics!
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen Accuser Files Motion to Dismiss Country Singer's Countersuit
Kelsea Ballerini attends Ballerini "Rolling Up The Welcome Mat" short film screening at The GRAMMY Museum on August 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kelsea Ballerini Is Ready to Roll Up the Welcome Mat for Good with an Expanded Version of Her Heartbreaking EP
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the "Jelly Roll: Save Me" Documentary World Premiere at the Ryman Auditorium on May 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee
Who Is Jelly Roll's Wife? All About Bunnie XO
Brett Young interview.
Brett Young on How Being an 'Annoying Younger Brother' Helped Him Fall in Love with Country Music (Exclusive)
Kenny Chesney bar acoustic performance in Key West
Kenny Chesney Sings Acoustic Version of 'You and Tequila' at Key West Bar: 'Feeding My Creative Soul'
Tim McGraw performs during the Windy City Smokeout on August 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Tim McGraw Says It's 'Not Appropriate' to Throw Objects at Concerts: 'You Could Really Injure Somebody'
Craig Morgan enlists in the Army Reserves after being in the Army pre-country music onstage at the Opry
Craig Morgan Enlists in Army Reserve Live Onstage at Grand Ole Opry: 'Excited to Once Again Serve My Country'
Chicks Reschedule
The Chicks Reschedule 3 Concerts 'Due to Illness' and Apologize to Fans for 'Inconvenience'
Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry Confirms She's Dating Zach Bryan
Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry Confirms She's Dating Zach Bryan: 'It's Fun, It's Casual'
TIM MCGRAW ANNOUNCES STANDING ROOM ONLY TOUR 2024
Tim McGraw Reveals Dates for 'Standing Room Only' Tour with Special Guest Carly Pearce
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J154 -- Pictured: Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen Announces Comedy Tour amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits