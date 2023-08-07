Luke Bryan is on the mend after canceling three shows over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, the "Country On" singer, 47, announced in a statement that he would not make it to his headlining set at Watershed Festival that night because he could "hardly even talk still."

"This is such a frustrating weekend," he wrote on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

"‘Shedders, I am sorry to let you down but I am not back singing – can hardly even talk still," he continued. "This festival is one of the most beautiful places we perform and one of the most fun crowds always. I know my friends on the show will bring a great time for you! Show them all what you got. Love ya - Luke."

Then, Brian O'Connell, President of Live Nation Country, revealed that Lainey Wilson would be stepping in for Bryan at the festival in George, Washington.

“Tonight’s Luke Bryan at Watershed Festival has been canceled due to Illness, but we are excited to welcome Lainey Wilson as this evening’s headliner. I cannot wait for that,” O’Connell said in a video on the Watershed festival Instagram account.

“We’re also going to be issuing a refund for 1/3 of your base price festival wristband for this lineup change. The refund will be processed within 10–14 days. It’ll be automatically credited. There’s nothing else that you need to do," he continued. "We are so looking forward to an amazing Sunday here at Watershed Festival. We’ve had a great festival so far and we cannot wait with all the enthusiasm to welcome Lainey Wilson on her first headlining slot ever at Watershed.”

The Watershed Festival news came after the "Do I" performer canceled his Country On Tour date in Boise, Idaho on Saturday in effort to feel better.

“Dear Boise fans – this is so hard for me to do but I am going to have to cancel my show on August 5th at Ford Center,” Bryan wrote on X. "Under the advisement of doctors I need another day to rest my voice and get better. There is nothing that I love more than to play live shows and I am so disappointed to not be able to do this for you.”

He concluded, "More info will be sent to those who bought tickets. Love ya Luke."

On Friday, hours before the doors opened at his tour stop in Salt Lake City, he released a statement announcing the show would be postponed.

“Dear Salt Lake fans, for the past couple of weeks I’ve been battling a head cold,” Bryan wrote on X. ”I have been spending those days warming up and singing and have been able to perform.”

“Today I have followed the same routine trying to not give up but I am just not getting better,” he continued. “I truly can not give you the show I want to give so I am going to have to postpone tonight’s show at USANA Amphitheatre to August 31, 2023.”

Bryan is currently headlining his Country On Tour which is scheduled to wrap on Oct. 28 in Charleston.

