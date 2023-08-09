Luke Bryan Says He's 'Proud of My Climb' to Success: I Got Here by 'Working My Butt Off' (Exclusive)

There’s a moment during Luke Bryan’s Country On tour where he brings his three opening acts out onstage with him for a medley of pop hits, like Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” and “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee.

As up-and-comers Alana Springsteen, Chayce Beckham and Conner Smith join Bryan in front of a crowd of 20,000 in Mountain View, California on a breezy July night, the singer laughs as he cedes the spotlight to the trio, joining in only when he knows the words — or when he decides to pick Beckham up in a bear hug midway through.

Though his robust schedule (touring, American Idol, a Las Vegas residency) keeps him plenty busy, it’s clear that Bryan has never lost his spark when it comes to performing — and the ways in which he’s guiding the next group of country talent to stardom show he’s also never lost his appreciation for his hard-earned success.

“For most of my career I went up there going, I got to prove myself. So it’s really liberating and gratifying to just go, I am what I am,” Bryan tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “I earned it the old-fashioned way: working my butt off. A lot of people have propped me up and helped me along the way, and I hope they can enjoy the ride too.”

Luke Bryan.

The “Play It Again” singer is currently playing to tens of thousands of fans each night on his Country On tour. Come September, he’ll play six dates on his annual Farm Tour, as well as a dozen Las Vegas residency dates at Resorts World Las Vegas (Bryan announced Wednesday that he’ll play additional Vegas shows on Dec. 29, 30 and 31, and Jan. 3, 5, and 6).

With an infectious energy and a habit of making his fans feel like friends through onstage selfies, fist bumps and poured shots, Bryan’s busy schedule is hardly an obstacle.

“When I had 100 people in the room, I had a blast, and tonight it’ll be the same thing,” he says. “The day you quit loving it, it’s time to move on. Thankfully I’ve never had those feelings. It’s pretty hard for being in front of 20,000 people to get old.”

And for those who know him best, it’s clear the sentiment is for real.

Luke Bryan performing during the Country On tour in June. Mathew Tsang/Getty

“He’s just so genuine,” says Springsteen, 22. “What you see is what you get. People say don’t meet your heroes, but that is not the case at all with Luke.” Adds Smith, 22: “He’s always been a guy to act on his desire to help and uplift up-and-coming artists. It’s been such a blessing to be on the receiving end of that wisdom.”

Beckham, 27, who first met Bryan when he won American Idol in 2021, adds that touring with the star “is one of the best things I get to do all year. I’m so grateful for the opportunity… to watch and learn from the best in the business.”

Considering Bryan’s journey to the top, it’s no wonder he’s so dedicated to extending the goodwill when it comes to his success. The star — who began performing as a teen around his hometown of Leesburg, Georgia — was set to move to Nashville in his early 20s to pursue a career in music, but halted his plans when his older brother Chris died in a car accident at age 26.

Instead of moving, Bryan stayed back with his family, and graduated from Georgia Southern University, where he met his future wife Caroline, 43. As Bryan worked hard to make a name for himself, Caroline helped pay the bills with her job as a pharmaceutical sales rep.

When Bryan did find success with his debut single “All My Friends Say” in 2007, he was 30 years old — and much better-suited to handle the trappings of fame.

“I think at 20 I would’ve processed it all a lot differently, with a lot less maturity,” he says. “When I moved to Nashville when I was 25, I could read people better. I could navigate the shady crowd. It helped me a lot in those aspects.”

Luke Bryan. Jim Wright

The unexpected gap years also helped Bryan establish his identity as a singer-songwriter.

“When I was younger, I wouldn’t have really known who I was as an artist. Back then I was just singing other people’s songs and trying to figure out what I want to be,” he says. “Now I know the main thing is to do your best to tell your story in the most authentic and relatable way. I can’t go back and question any of the stars or fate at how it all shaped out. I look back, and I’m proud of my climb to get here.”

Bryan says he’s currently hard at work on a follow-up to his 2020 LP Born Here Live Here Die Here, and is also eager to head back to Vegas for the slate of new dates.

For the singer, Sin City allows him to let loose in ways he can’t always at big arena shows, as the theaters are smaller and more intimate.

Luke Bryan at the ACM Awards in 2019. Francis Specker/CBS/Getty

“I think there’s a big percentage of the crowd that are just coming to see what a country show is like. And the beauty of Vegas is, if I want to spend 20 minutes playing songs on piano, there’s 5,000 people in a theater,” he says. “I’ve really enjoyed being able to showcase the ability to tell jokes and go off the cuff a little bit.”

Once Vegas wraps, Bryan will head to Cancún for his annual Crash My Playa festival, from Jan. 17-20. Just like every other time he’s taken the stage in his decades-long career, Bryan still relishes the chance to connect with his fans at any opportunity.

“It’s not an act,” he says of performing. “I’m in the moment, I’m having fun, and I’m feeding off fans’ energy. I love to make people smile. That’s why I fell in love with music”

