Luke Bryan Says He Never Thought He'd Cry in 'Front of Millions' Before 'American Idol' Judging Gig (Exclusive)

Luke Bryan opens up in this week's issue of PEOPLE about the ways in which he's stayed true to himself on 'American Idol'

Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis
Published on August 10, 2023 09:00AM EDT

When Luke Bryan joined the American Idol judging panel alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, he never expected the amount of emotion the singing competition series would evoke. But now, after five years on the job, he’s leaning in.

“If you’d have told me I would have cried in front of millions of Americans . . . I’m not there trying to put on this tough-country-guy act,” Bryan tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “I’m there to get involved in the emotion of the show. And sometimes what you’re trying to say is not going to land perfectly.” 

He continues: “But for the most part, I know when I sit down behind that desk at American Idol, me and Lionel and Katy are doing our best and coming from a place of love and compassion.” 

Bryan, 47, Perry, 38, and Richie, 74, signed onto the show with host Ryan Seacrest when it returned from a two-year hiatus in 2018. All three recently confirmed they’ll return for season 22 next year.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

The “Play It Again” singer has proven himself a go-to mentor for aspiring country singers on Idol; season 19 winner Chayce Beckham is currently on the road with Bryan opening for his Country On tour, and he’s also helped steer artists like Gabby Barrett, HunterGirl, Colin Stough and Noah Thompson to success on the series.

With an audience of millions, Idol has also helped Bryan expand his reach to new fans, as he says it opens him up to “a whole ‘nother level of opportunities” and exposure — and friendships he’ll have for life.

In June, Bryan even defended Perry from backlash in an interview with Fox News, saying she often “gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun making a TV show.”

Now, the star tells PEOPLE that sticking up for one another is something “we all would do for each other.”

“It’s just the way it is. We've been on set for 12 days and something that happens, you don't even know it's going to potentially become a deal later on,” he says. “We just have to show up and be ourselves. Nothing about Katy Perry is premeditated and planned and nothing about me is. We have to have the ability to go off the cuff, express emotions.”

Adds Richie: “Luke is the most honest and genuine personality. Working with him on American Idol is not work. It’s a big play period—and he’s still trying to get me to go hunting and fishing.”

Luke Bryan.

When he’s not filming, Bryan stays plenty busy with a robust touring schedule (including his annual Farm Tour and Crash My Playa festival), plus a final set of dates for his Las Vegas residency.

“For most of my career I went up there going, I got to prove myself. So it’s really liberating and gratifying to just go, I am what I am,” he says. “I earned it the old-fashioned way: working my butt off. A lot of people have propped me up and helped me along the way, and I hope they can enjoy the ride too.”

