Luke Bryan Says He's 'Just Dad' to His Sons But Admits They Google Him — and His Net Worth (Exclusive)

The country star tells PEOPLE it's important to him that sons Tate and Bo aren't raised in "some monstrous shadow of me”

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis headshot
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 10:40AM EDT

He may be a country superstar with a headlining tour and dozens of hits to his name, but Luke Bryan’s teenage sons aren’t exactly impressed with his fame.

“To them, I’m just Dad,” the star tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I never will forget For Father’s Day, my 15-year-old, he goes, ‘Happy Father’s Day, Dad, to the guy that has more fun than anybody.’ I loved that quote.”

The “But I Got a Beer in My Hand” singer, 47, shares sons Tate, 13, and Bo, 15, with wife Caroline (The two also support their nieces Jordan, 28, and Kris, 25, and nephew Tilden, 21, after the unexpected deaths of Bryan’s sister Kelly and brother-in-law Lee).

Though he may be “just dad,” the boys have slowly started to learn more about Bryan’s career as they’ve gotten older — and have even turned to the internet for help.

Luke Bryan with wife Caroline and kids Thomas (Bo) and Tatum.
Bo, Luke, Tate and Caroline Bryan.

Caroline Bryan/Instagram

"I mean, they totally understand it now when they start Googling Dad’s accomplishments and reading all the chatter about what the net worth of all this is, and you have to sit down and really clarify a lot of stuff with them,” he says. “Tate understands that Dad could probably make a call to a rollercoaster park and get some fast passes to get on the rollercoaster, but we send them on trips that they have to wait in line — it’s just balancing.”

He continues: “They don’t know any different. When I get home, they don’t care. They don’t care if I’ve sold out 10 shows or whatever. They just want to go hang with Dad and do boy and father-son dad stuff. And it’s special when we can all do it together.”

Despite his success in country music, and as a judge on American Idol, Bryan says he hasn’t really pushed music onto his children, as he feels it’s something they have to seek out themselves. Nephew Til, however, recently started playing guitar and asked Bryan for some pointers.

Even if his kids may not be the next American Idol, that’s fine by Bryan, who feels strongly that Tate and Bo have the opportunity to create a path all their own.

Luke Bryan cover

“Bo and Tate, they’re not really into [music] right now, but when they come to me and they’re like, ‘Dad, I really want to learn some music,’ I’ll take the time to sit down with them and have fun,” he says. “But for the most part I just want them to be their own identity. I want them to have their own differences and their own little paths and I don’t want them to be in some monstrous shadow of me.”

He continues: “The main thing is just, we tried to raise [them with] respectful, gentlemanly manners and we feel like they’re all of that. So when we get complimented on their manners and their politeness, we’re really proud about that.”

Bryan is currently on the road with his Country On tour, which began in June. Next up he’ll play six dates on his annual Farm Tour, a final set of shows for his Las Vegas residency and his annual Crash My Playa festival in Cancún in January.

For more on Luke Bryan, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

Related Articles
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards
Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Supports His Onstage Hip-Shaking: She's Never 'Put Handcuffs on How I Perform' (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan People cover
Luke Bryan Says He's 'Proud of My Climb' to Success: I Got Here by 'Working My Butt Off' (Exclusive)
AMERICAN IDOL "615 (Judge's Song Contest)" - The Judge's Song Contest returns as judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie each suggest songs for the contestants to choose from
Luke Bryan Says He Never Thought He'd Cry in 'Front of Millions' Before 'American Idol' Judging Gig (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfFemxsO7x5/?hl=en lukecombs Verified Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldnât agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and weâre back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world! 1h
All About Luke Combs' Son Tex (and His Baby on the Way!)
The Judge's Song Contest returns as judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie each suggest songs for the contestants to choose from
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Will Return as 'American Idol' Judges for Season 22
Luke Bryan and son Bo
Luke Bryan Says Teaching Son How to Drive Has Been a 'Nightmare': 'He Has No Idea What He's Doing'
Luke Bryan Family
Luke Bryan's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
LUKE BRYAN AMERICAN IDOL "617 (Disney Night)"
Luke Bryan Says He's Slowing Things Down and Focusing on Family After 'Rough Year'
Luke Bryan Family
Luke Bryan Says Both of His Kids Were 'Conceived' on a Tour Bus
COBRAH, Destroy Lonely, Rowan Drake & Saleka
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists PEOPLE Will Be Listening to All Summer 2023
Luke Bryan; Katy Perry
Luke Bryan Defends Katy Perry from 'American Idol' Backlash: She 'Gets Picked on for Going Out and Trying to Have Fun'
NICHOLAS CHAVEZ, TABYANA ALI
General Hospital's Nicholas Chavez and Tabyana Ali on Being a Soap Power Couple: 'Our Dynamic' Is 'Special'
Darius Rucker performs on stage during the 14th Annual Darius and Friends Concert benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Ryman Auditorium on June 05, 2023
Darius Rucker Shares His Father's Day Plans — and Jokes About Being 'Scared' to Be an Empty Nester (Exclusive)
Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker 'Gets to See the World' as He Embarks on His 'Starting Fires' Tour (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer attend the 2019 CMT Music Award at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Luke Bryan and Caroline Bryan's Relationship Timeline
jack-luke-perry-1-2000b
Luke Perry's Son Jack Recalls Dad Helping Build Backyard Wrestling Ring: 'He Was Very Supportive' (Exclusive)