Newlyweds Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Put Their Impressive Abs on Display for a Beach Day

The pair wore their wedding rings as they splashed around in the ocean in Miami

By Liza Esquibias
Updated on June 8, 2023 09:52 PM
ctor Lukas Gage and husband Chris Appleton are spotted having fun in the sun in Miami beach, Florida
Photo:

Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are enjoying a fun beach day!

The newlyweds were spotted in Miami showing off their abs on South Beach. In one photo, the Euphoria actor, 28, can be seen laying in the sand as his famed hairstylist husband, 39, playfully dragged his sand-covered body across the beach. The couple later took a rinse in the ocean, splashing around and falling into the water.

ctor Lukas Gage and husband Chris Appleton are spotted having fun in the sun in Miami beach, Florida

Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Appleton wore a silver chain around his neck with a black pair of sunglasses and white, yellow, and purple Lakers shorts. Gage opted for black shorts and rectangular sunglasses in a brown tortoise shade.

ctor Lukas Gage and husband Chris Appleton are spotted having fun in the sun in Miami beach, Florida

Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Gage and Appleton had on their wedding rings, which they have been wearing since their under-the-radar nuptials in April. 

In February, the now-husbands sparked dating rumors when they shared their trip to Mexico on social media. The images captured them posing on a four-wheeler, with Gage captioning the post “la mejor,” meaning the best, and Appleton commenting, “Stud 😍.” 

About a month — and a red carpet appearance with their arms around each other later — Appleton confirmed the relationship on The Drew Barrymore Show in March.

"I'm very happy," he told the host. "Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."

On April 26, The White Lotus star confirmed they were married on Instagram, revealing that the wedding was officiated by Kim Kardashian. Shania Twain serenaded them with a performance of "You're Still the One."

A few days later, Appleton shared that he and Gage got matching "4.22" tattoos in honor of their wedding date.

"What happens in Vegas 🎲," the celebrity hairstylist captioned a photo of the couple's new ink.

