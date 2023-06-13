Ludacris Calls Daughter Chance, 11 Months, His 'Personal Trainer' as She Helps Him Work Out

Ludacris is sharing his secret for staying fit in between shows.

The rapper, 44, shared a video to his Instagram on Tuesday that showcased his workout routine, which adorably features his baby daughter Chance, 11 months.

In the video, Ludacris carries weights in his hands and lifts them over his head while Chance, who is holding two bananas, mimics her father.

"I put my personal trainer up against ANYBODYS!" he captioned the post. "🤣 MONDAY MOTIVATION💪🏾."

The musician shares daughters Chance and Cadence, 7, with wife Eudoxie. He also is dad to daughters Cai, 8, and Karma, 20, from previous relationships.

Earlier this month, Ludacris talked with PEOPLE about being a girl dad and his book inspired by daughter Karma.

"When Karma was 6 years old, she joined me in the studio and asked if she could make music, too. I remember giving her the classic but true advice, 'Write what you know,' " Ludacris (born Chris Bridges) told PEOPLE in email interview about the book, which is linked to his Netflix show Karma's World.

"This is the basis of both the show and the book — a story for families that addresses what real kids go through," he continued. "I want each of my daughters to live out their own dreams, and at that time in her life it was fun to hear that Karma had an interest in following in my footsteps."

"I have absolutely loved being the father to four incredible girls," he wrote. "They have taught me so much and changed me for the better. It's my daughters who inspired me to create this show for kids to spread a message of confidence, creativity and empowerment.

Ludacris added, "The best part of being a girl dad is that every day is something different and each daughter has unique needs, so I am learning and adjusting every day just as much as they are."

The star's kids may vary in age and interests, but he loves cheering them on. Ludacris said he's excited to have a break on Father's Day so they can have some "family fun."