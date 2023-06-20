Ludacris' Wife Eudoxie Praises Him on Father's Day: 'The Best Girl Dad I Know'

The rapper was honored by his wife and kids in celebration of Father's Day

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 20, 2023
Ludacris father's day post
Photo:

Instagram/ludacris

Ludacris is feeling the love on Father's Day.

On Monday, the rapper's wife Eudoxie Bridges, 37, posted a sweet slideshow tribute to her husband on her Instagram.

"Happy Father's Day to my favorite person, the best father to our children, tribe," she began.

"The best girl dad I know. We appreciate all the sacrifices you make for our family. We are grateful for all you do make sure we are safe, protected and taken care of. There should be more days celebrating you! We love you @ludacris #girldad 🩵🩵🙏🏽."

Ludacris is dad to daughters Chance, 22 months, and Cadence, 8, whom he shares with wife Eudoxie Bridges, as well as daughters Cai, 9, and Karma, 21, from previous relationships.

On Monday, Ludacris, 45, shared his own Father's Day post on Instagram in celebration of his parenting experience. Posing with his wife and four daughters, the star wrote, "If I don't always have their hands, I'll ALWAYS have their backs. Happy Father's Day to the REAL dads today 🫡 🙏🏾."

In May, Ludacris chatted to PEOPLE about being the ultimate girl dad. He said that life as a girl dad is "absolutely amazing" and has filled him with gratitude for the lessons his daughters have taught him.

"The important lesson that I've learned from my daughters is being patient, man," he said. "I used to be the most impatient person in the world, but these girls have taught me to be more present, and more in the moment, especially at home."

Both Ludacris and his oldest daughter Karma are excited to see the impact of Karma's World, the animated series whose titular character is based on his now 21-year-old daughter.

"There are no words that can explain how Karma feels. I think it's still kind of surreal to her because her name is on all of these dolls," the proud dad shared. "I love it because I know I work so hard on it, and I'm just glad that people around the world have accepted it and it's starting to change people's lives for the better. Like with Rice Krispies, the overall goal is to bring families together."

Later that month, Ludacris' entire family came out to support him as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

