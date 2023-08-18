Prosecutor Says Baby Killer Lucy Letby Seemed 'Normal': 'Massive Deceit Going On'

A baffled prosecutor described Lucy Letby, the British nurse convicted of killing seven babies and attempting to murder six others, as “beige.”

Letby, 33, was found guilty of the murders and attempted murders at the Countess of Chester Hospital on Friday after a trial that began in Oct. 2022 at Manchester Crown Court. She had pleaded not guilty to all 22 charges against her. The 11-person jury was undecided on the attempted murder of a further four babies.

During her trial, several of her colleagues testified to witnessing unusual behavior from the former nurse.

Letby killed seven infants — five boys and two girls — while they were in her care in the neonatal unit of the hospital in 2015 and 2016.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Evans, who coordinated Letby’s police interviews following her three arrests, told PEOPLE they found nothing “outstanding or outrageous” about the former nurse during their investigation.



Letby is accused of killing seven newborn babies and attempting to murder 10 others. AP IMAGES

“In cases like this we look to think is there something that we can comment on to say that this is why,” said Evans. “Because we all look for why even though that’s not necessarily the verdict of our investigation or with the trial, humanly we all want to know why don’t we and we have assessed everything that we can and there isn’t anything in there that we can say really that you would find unusual about a woman of her age and at that point in her life. “

“She had a healthy social life, she had a circle of friends, she had her parents and holidays, there isn’t anything unusual in any of that, there isn’t anything that we found that has been unusual.”

“Clearly there was a massive deceit going on during that period involving her family and her friends,” added Evans, who said Letby was an “average nurse” and a “normal 20-something-old.”



The alleged murders and attempted murders took place at the Countess of Chester Hospital in England in 2015 and 2016. GETTY IMAGES

Evans went on to say the prosecution was able to “unravel” another side of Letby that “nobody saw.”

She also discussed how she believes Letby has shown a “lack of emotion” during court proceedings.

“During the trial she has been described as being calculated and callous and there has been a lack of emotion from Lucy Letby during this whole process in relation to the babies and the subject that we’re talking about,” said Evans.



Letby was first arrested at her home in Chester. LNP/SHUTTERSTOCK

“I don’t think anybody could sit and listen to the evidence that we’ve heard from either side over this last 10 months and not feel some level or sadness. And I don’t think we have experienced that from Lucy Letby or seen that from Lucy Letby during the trial," Evans said.

According to BBC News, Letby cried during the trial when images of her home, including a photo of a noticeboard covered in photos and letters, were shown to the jury.

Letby’s diary was also photographed. When asked why the names of babies in the case were mentioned, she said this was "for my own reflection".

Prosecutors also told jurors of Post-It notes that were discovered at Letby's home in which she wrote that she was "evil" and "killed them on purpose," the BBC reported.

Evans and fellow prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes, also told PEOPLE and other outlets that Letby’s motive remains unclear and they will never truly know why she carried out the murders.

“Ultimately, the only person that can answer that in respect to why is Lucy Letby herself,” said Hughes, a senior investigating officer on the case. “Unfortunately I don’t think we’ll ever know unless she chooses to tell us.”

“It is really hard for everybody to believe that somebody would do this,” added Evans.

During the trial, it was also revealed that Letby photographed the sympathy card she sent to the parents of one of the seven babies she's accused of killing.

Asked why she snapped the photos of the card, Letby said, “I think it was nice to remember the kind words that I had shared with that family.”

The card was received by the grieving parents a few weeks after the infant, known in court only as Child I, died in October 2015.

Letby also told the investigator she takes pictures of birthday cards she sends people and noted that this was the first time she had sent a card like that to parents. However, when asked if it was "normal practice" to send sympathy cards to parents whose children had died at the hospital, Letby responded, "No."

Letby will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

