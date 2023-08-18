WATCH: Police Confront Killer Nurse Lucy Letby About Babies at Hospital Following Arrest

Authorities in the U.K. released footage from Lucy Letby's first interview with law enforcement after the killer nurse's 2018 arrest.

In the July 3, 2018, footage, Letby, who was wearing a grey sweatshirt, told an officer that she'd been informed “there had been a lot more deaths and I’d been linked as someone who had been there for a lot of them.”

When the officer asked Letby if she was concerned at the high mortality rate at the Countess of Chester Hospital where seven infants died under her watch, she responded: “Yes.”

“I think we’d all just noticed as a team in general, the nursing staff, that this was a rise compared to previous years,” she told the officer.

Letby, 33, was found guilty of murdering seven babies and of attempting to murder six other infants on Friday following a 10-month trial at Manchester Crown Court, according to a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service. The 11-person jury was undecided on the attempted murder of four additional babies.

Letby's crimes took place at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.



Countess of Chester Hospital.

During her trial, which began in October 2022, several colleagues testified to witnessing unusual behavior from the former nurse.

In one instance of attempted murder, Letby tried to murder an infant, referred to as Child G, while the baby's assigned nurse was on a break. Under Letby's care, expert witness Dr. Dewi Evans testified the baby received "far more milk" than prescribed, and that the overfeeding couldn't have been an accident but was an "intent to harm," per the BBC. That baby survived, but seven others did not.



Sketch of Lucy Letby in court. PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

In another instance, when an infant was in distress, Letby allegedly "told off" a coworker who attempted to assist. "I was shocked because you can't have enough help in that situation," Lisa Walker testified, according to the BBC. "[I was] quite taken aback and shocked because it's something you would not expect a nurse to say."

Letby pleaded not guilty to all 22 charges she faced.

During the trial, the prosecution presented handwritten notes found in Letby's home, in which sh describes herself as a "horrible evil person" and said she "killed them on purpose." But other notes purportedly proclaimed her innocence. "I haven't done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?" the notes read.



Lucy Letby. SWNS

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, that in a nutshell is your task in this case," prosecutor Nick Johnson told the jury when he presented the evidence in February 2023. "Whether or not she did these dreadful things is the decision you will have to make when you have heard all the evidence."

In May 2023, Letby took the stand in her own defense, telling the jury that she meant no harm during her time working at the hospital. "I only ever did my best to care for them," Letby said of the babies in her care. "That's completely against everything that being a nurse is. I am there to care not to harm."

Later that month, Letby claimed in court that the infant deaths could be related to alleged plumbing issues in the hospital.



"We used to have raw sewage coming out of the sinks [and] coming out on the floor in nursery one," she alleged, also claiming that staff being unable to wash their hands could be "a contributory issue."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE following the trial, Pascale Jones of the Crown Prosecution Service said that Letby’s attacks were “a complete betrayal of the trust placed in her.”

“Lucy Letby was entrusted to protect some of the most vulnerable babies,” the statement read. “Little did those working alongside her know that there was a murderer in their midst. She did her utmost to conceal her crimes, by varying the ways in which she repeatedly harmed babies in her care.”

The statement continued, “She sought to deceive her colleagues and pass off the harm she caused as nothing more than a worsening of each baby’s existing vulnerability. In her hands, innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids - or medication like insulin - would become lethal. She perverted her learning and weaponized her craft to inflict harm, grief and death.”

“Time and again, she harmed babies, in an environment which should have been safe for them and their families. Parents were exposed to her morbid curiosity and her fake compassion. Too many of them returned home to empty baby rooms. Many surviving children live with permanent consequences of her assaults upon their lives.”

Jones added that her “thoughts are with families of the victims who may never have closure, but who now have answers to questions which had troubled them for years.”

Letby will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.