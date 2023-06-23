Nurse Lucy Letby Had 'Favorite Ways of Killing' Children, Prosecutors Allege

New details have emerged in the case of the neonatal nurse accused of killing seven newborn babies and attempting to kill 10 others

Updated on June 23, 2023 02:07PM EDT
Lucy Letby.

The trial of Lucy Letby, the British nurse accused of killing seven newborn babies and attempting to kill 10 more, is winding down — but the disturbing allegations continue to pile up.

According to BBC News, prosecutor Nick Johnson delivered his closing arguments this week, alleging that Letby, 33, used lethal air injection on at least 12 of her alleged victims. Johnson claimed air injection was "one of her favorite ways of killing or trying to kill children in this case," according to the outlet.

Letby denies all allegations against her, recently claiming that it was poor hospital conditions that caused these newborn babies to die.

“We used to have raw sewage coming out of the sinks [and] coming out on the floor in nursery one," she said in court in May.

In his closing argument, Johnson asked the jury to consider the “constellation of coincidences” in baby deaths, which occurred June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital. He then asked the jury to “put all the pieces of the jigsaw together” and see the “cumulative picture.”

Letby, Johnson told the jurors, had “death on her mind," the BBC reports.

Johnson also referenced the testimony of some of the nurses who worked with Letby. Sophie Ellis, the designated nurse for "Child C," who prosecutors allege was murdered by Letby, testified that she saw Letby standing over the newborn and telling her the baby “just had a brady/desat" — referring to a drop in heart rate and oxygen saturation.

Johnson also referenced the testimony of nurse Melanie Taylor, who was shocked by Letby’s alleged “cool and calm” demeanor as medics rushed to help Child C. 

Describing the details of Child C’s condition, Johnson said, “It's as plain as the nose on your face that Lucy Letby must have injected air down the nasogastric tube.”

