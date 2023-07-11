Lucy Hale is bringing her love of dogs to work!

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 34, tells PEOPLE that her decision to star in her upcoming film Puppy Love was the "easiest yes ever" because she would be "doing a whole movie with dogs."

"I had never done a movie with animals before, so I didn't know how they worked or how the animal trainers worked, but it was so fun," she says of filming Puppy Love.

"What's really funny is that these dogs had to audition for the movie, and I got to see [my character's dog] Fancy Pants audition, and I swear this dog has a human look in its eye," she tells PEOPLE. "I've never seen a dog be expressive like this, other than maybe my dog Elvis [Hale's dog]. But she's so sweet."

Though Fancy Pants is a female dog, Hale says the pup plays her character's male dog named Channing Tatum in the movie.

"I got so attached to her, just an angel. And so well-behaved, more well-behaved than certain actors I've worked with," the actress jokes. "It was just such a good time."

Hale stars opposite The Flash's Grant Gustin in the Amazon Freevee rom-com, which premieres on the platform Aug. 18.

"My character Nicole meets Grant Gustin's character Max, and they go on a disastrous first date, and they swear they're never going to speak to each other again, but they end up having to co-parent because my dog gets his dog pregnant," explains Hale.

"So it's kind of like the movie Knocked Up but with dogs," she jokes. "It's super funny and heartwarming, and it was just like a complete joy to get to be around dogs 24/7."

The Hating Game star says she spends most of her time outside work with her dogs, Elvis and Ethel. "I'm around them more than I am any other person," she tells PEOPLE.

"Anyone who's a pet owner, whether it's a cat or dog or a horse or whatever it is, you're around them more," the actress explains. "At least I am."

Claire Leahy_PetSmart x Lucy Hale

"They see me at my best, they see me at my worst, and they have just provided this extreme emotional support for me during the best times of my life and the worst times of my life," Hale says of her pups. "They're constantly forgiving me and loving me, and it's just the most pure support system I could ever ask for."



“The world can be inconsistent, but that love of your pet is always there and it's always greeting you at the front door,” adds Hale. "And it's just the best parts of my life and of my day are spent with my dogs.”

Hale says she has been a “crazy dog mom” to Elvis, 7, and Ethel, 3 since they were puppies. "I bonded with them immediately because I'm sort of all they've ever known. So we're a tight-knit family," she tells PEOPLE.

While Elvis was a gift from her manager, Hale says she adopted Ethel from a rescue for Elvis because "I knew that I wanted to rescue" and make Elvis happy.

"I went through a really hard breakup six years ago, and I had Elvis [who] was about one or two at the time, and I truly don't know how I would've gotten through that experience without Elvis because I've never met a more self-aware dog,” recalls Hale.

“He just knew what I needed. He knew when I needed more love, he knew what to do,” the actress adds.

Claire Leahy_PetSmart x Lucy Hale

"He was just my buddy," continues Hale. "It was just me and him for a really long time until we got Ethel. I knew during that heartbreak situation how important the love of the dog is, and I wish everybody could experience that. I just feel so eternally grateful that we found each other in this life."

Hoping that others can find what she has with her pups, Hale tells PEOPLE that it was "a no-brainer to partner with PetSmart for their National Adoption Week because they have helped so many pets find their forever home."

From now until Sunday, PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week is encouraging people to adopt a rescue pet, including the adoptable animal available at PetSmart stores through the nonprofit Petsmart Charities shelter partners.



"I think a pet can turn your life around," Hale says. "And I think that helping people find the perfect pet for them and helping the pet find the perfect home for them is just a really beautiful thing. And PetSmart Charities has helped more than 10 million pets find a home, which is just truly amazing. And so, hopefully, we can do more of that in July. It's very exciting."



For those considering a pet during PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, Hale recommends "looking at your life and your lifestyle and where you live and making sure whatever pet you choose fits."

Adds Hale, "I think it definitely is a commitment, but it's the best commitment you could ever make."

