Lucy Hale Says She Likes to Travel ‘By Herself’: ‘A Little Solitude Vacay’

The 'Puppy Love' star told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos solo traveling is a "surefire way" to guarantee you do "all the things you want to do"

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 08:21PM EDT
Lucy Hale Says She Likes to Travel âBy Herselfâ: âA Little Solitude Vacayâ https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpadhl1rZOs/?img_index=8
Photo:

lucy Hale/instagram

Lucy Hale prefers flying solo.

During a stop on Live with Kelly and Mark Tuesday morning, the former Pretty Little Liars star, 34, said she loves traveling by herself. "It's a surefire way to know that you're going to do all the things you want to do, and you're not going to have anyone lagging behind," Hale told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, adding that she enjoys the solitude.

Consuelos, 52, asked Hale if she experiences long periods without saying anything at all. She breaks that silence by talking to herself "sometimes" on her trips, Hale explained. She also brings her dogs with her occasionally, so sometimes she talks to them. 

Hale is already planning another trip. "We’re trying to decide if it’s gonna be a lake vibe," she said.

"When you say we, do you mean…?" Ripa, 52, asked, trailing off.

"I’m a Gemini, so I mean me and my other self," the Puppy Love star explained. "But it’s between Hawaii or Mexico, I’m not sure. But we have press for the movie, and then hopefully go on a little solitude vacay, we’ll see."

Hale also makes sure her vacation experiences are adventurous. "I experience a city through the food," Hale told the hosts. "I’m very adventurous, so I’ve actually tried some things on the show before, so there was like a maggot taco. You know, as one does. I’ve had spiders in Cambodia."

"The only spiders we’ve eaten have crawled into our mouths while we’ve slept," Ripa joked.

Lucy Hale Says She Likes to Travel âBy Herselfâ: âA Little Solitude Vacayâ https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpadhl1rZOs/?img_index=8

lucy Hale/instagram

Hale chronicles her solo trips on Instagram, including the Bali trip she mentioned on Live. In March, she shared a gallery of photos from her travels through the Indonesian tourist destination. "Wow. Incredibly thankful to spend time in Bali in an effort to keep learning, healing, and growing," she captioned the gallery. "I am so grateful to @kuammalu & all the wonderful people I met who shared their time and energy with me."

Over the weekend, Hale took a birthday trip to the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Mexico, although she was not completely alone this time. Her friend, photographer Claire Leahy, joined her on the trip. "(Very, very) belated birthday trip," Hale wrote. "Only got mildly sunburnt, talked claire into oyster time, laughed until I was sick and was on a popsicle sugar high the. entire. time. 10/10."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hale did try out bizarre foods on Live. Back in January 2016, when Ripa was hosting with Michael Strahan, Hale tried chocolate-covered larvae and grasshopper tacos on the show. She skipped the ox tongue though.

Hale has two movies coming out soon, Inside Man on Friday and Freevee's Puppy Love on Aug. 18. In July, she told PEOPLE that Puppy Love was the "easiest yes ever" because she knew dogs would be involved in the romantic comedy. Hale has two dogs herself, Elvis and Ethel.

"I'm around them more than I am any other person," she told PEOPLE. "Anyone who's a pet owner, whether it's a cat or dog or a horse or whatever it is, you're around them more... At least I am."

Related Articles
Mina Starsiak
Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals New Season of ‘Good Bones’ Will Be Its Last: ‘End of an Era’
Ant Anstead jokes about child labor laws
Ant Anstead Shares Video of Son Helping with Bathroom Remodel: ‘What Are Child Labor Rules in California?’
RILEY KEOUGH COVERS VANITY FAIR
Riley Keough Says She 'Spent More Time at Neverland Than Graceland' Growing Up: 'That Was My Real Home'
Camila Mendes
'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes Takes a Visit to Her Childhood Homes in Virginia
Tarek El Moussa attends Discovery's "Serengeti" premiere at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Tarek El Moussa Turns Off Comments on Instagram About His Controversial Condo Project
Whitney Port x Amazon Home Tout
The 14 Best Home Goods We Found in Whitney Port’s Amazon Storefront, Where Prices Start at $10
Dorina Medley Is Inviting Guests to Her Famous Berkshires House
Dorinda Medley Is Inviting Fans to Hang Out at Her Famous Berkshires Mansion — How to Attend (Exclusive)
Amazon COHOME Queen 2100 Series Down Alternative Comforter Tout
This Cooling Blanket Keeps Hot Sleepers ‘Comfortable All Night Long’ — and It’s Up to 53% Off Today at Amazon
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa Says She Needs More Makeup for Her Nose as She Ages: 'There's More Real Estate'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: G Flip attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause the 'Love of My Life' During 'Drummer' Release Party: 'Love You, Darling'
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Shows Off Toned Figure in Tiny Brown Bikini While Enjoying Italian Vacation: 'Bonjourno'
Heidi Klum Takes a Boat Trip with Husband Tom Kaulitz in Italy
Heidi Klum Takes a Boat Trip with Husband Tom Kaulitz in Italy — See the Photos!
Hoover ONEPWR Blade MAX Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Hoover Stick Vacuum That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is $130 Off Right Now at Amazon
Tarek-El-Moussa
Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Controversial Condo Project After Tenants Speak Out: ‘Not Evicting Anyone’
Fans leave flowers outside of the Pe-wee home in honor of Paul Reubens
Fans Leave Flowers Outside of Real 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' House After Death of Paul Reubens
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation