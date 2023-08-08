Lucy Hale Says She Likes to Travel ‘By Herself’: ‘A Little Solitude Vacay’

Lucy Hale prefers flying solo.

During a stop on Live with Kelly and Mark Tuesday morning, the former Pretty Little Liars star, 34, said she loves traveling by herself. "It's a surefire way to know that you're going to do all the things you want to do, and you're not going to have anyone lagging behind," Hale told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, adding that she enjoys the solitude.

Consuelos, 52, asked Hale if she experiences long periods without saying anything at all. She breaks that silence by talking to herself "sometimes" on her trips, Hale explained. She also brings her dogs with her occasionally, so sometimes she talks to them.

Hale is already planning another trip. "We’re trying to decide if it’s gonna be a lake vibe," she said.

"When you say we, do you mean…?" Ripa, 52, asked, trailing off.

"I’m a Gemini, so I mean me and my other self," the Puppy Love star explained. "But it’s between Hawaii or Mexico, I’m not sure. But we have press for the movie, and then hopefully go on a little solitude vacay, we’ll see."

Hale also makes sure her vacation experiences are adventurous. "I experience a city through the food," Hale told the hosts. "I’m very adventurous, so I’ve actually tried some things on the show before, so there was like a maggot taco. You know, as one does. I’ve had spiders in Cambodia."

"The only spiders we’ve eaten have crawled into our mouths while we’ve slept," Ripa joked.

Hale chronicles her solo trips on Instagram, including the Bali trip she mentioned on Live. In March, she shared a gallery of photos from her travels through the Indonesian tourist destination. "Wow. Incredibly thankful to spend time in Bali in an effort to keep learning, healing, and growing," she captioned the gallery. "I am so grateful to @kuammalu & all the wonderful people I met who shared their time and energy with me."

Over the weekend, Hale took a birthday trip to the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Mexico, although she was not completely alone this time. Her friend, photographer Claire Leahy, joined her on the trip. "(Very, very) belated birthday trip," Hale wrote. "Only got mildly sunburnt, talked claire into oyster time, laughed until I was sick and was on a popsicle sugar high the. entire. time. 10/10."

Hale did try out bizarre foods on Live. Back in January 2016, when Ripa was hosting with Michael Strahan, Hale tried chocolate-covered larvae and grasshopper tacos on the show. She skipped the ox tongue though.

Hale has two movies coming out soon, Inside Man on Friday and Freevee's Puppy Love on Aug. 18. In July, she told PEOPLE that Puppy Love was the "easiest yes ever" because she knew dogs would be involved in the romantic comedy. Hale has two dogs herself, Elvis and Ethel.

"I'm around them more than I am any other person," she told PEOPLE. "Anyone who's a pet owner, whether it's a cat or dog or a horse or whatever it is, you're around them more... At least I am."