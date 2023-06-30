Lucky Tourist Wins $1.3M Jackpot on Las Vegas Airport Slot Machine: ‘That’s One Way to End a Vacation'

A tourist passing through a Las Vegas airport earlier this week is now $1 million richer!



Harry Reid International Airport has confirmed that “one lucky player” won $1.3 million while playing the “Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds” game in the Terminal 1 Esplanade.

The scene was captured on camera and shared Tuesday on Twitter by a user named Derek Nicoletto.

“Someone just won the 1.3 million jackpot on the slot machine at the airport!” Nicoletto wrote alongside the video.



It is unclear who the tourist is or where they are from.

The airport retweeted Nicoletto’s video the following day and congratulated the tourist for their luck. They also shared the traveler's story on Facebook and Instagram.

“That’s one way to end a vacation — as a MILLIONAIRE!” the airport wrote.

Slot machines installed at Harry Reid International Airport have generated more than $1 billion in revenue over the last 36 years, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal and FOX affiliate KVVU-TV.

Michael Gaughan’s Airport Slot Concession, Inc., which operates more than 1,400 slots in the Las Vegas airport, announced the milestone in Oct. 2022, per the reports.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On average, machines at the airport generated $39.8 million in gross revenue per year, the company said in a press release. The airport received about $34.4 million of those funds each year.



Scott Kichline, assistant director for business at Harry Reid International Airport, said non-aviation revenue “helps to lessen our costs for air carriers” while offering travelers a unique experience.

Harry Reid International and Reno-Tahoe International Airport are the only two airports in the United States with slot machines available for travelers, KVVU-TV reported.



“Having slots in the airport is an amenity travelers largely enjoy and have come to expect,” Kichline said in the 2022 release, per the reports.

“Seeing and hearing slots the moment they arrive sets the tone for an ‘Only Vegas’ experience, and on their way out, many also enjoy the opportunity to pursue one last jackpot," he added.

