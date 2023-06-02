Luann de Lesseps Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit After Calling Out Age-Shamers

“Sorry, darling no photo shop here,” the 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum wrote in the comments of her photo

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on June 2, 2023
Luann de Lesseps Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit: 'Ready for St. Barts'
Luann de Lesseps. Photo:

Luann de Lesseps Instagram

Luann de Lesseps is showing off her summer bod. 

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of New York City alum shared a sexy photo from her summer vacation, featuring a jaw-dropping plunging one-piece swimsuit. 

The photo, taken from behind de Lesseps as she’s standing in crystal blue water, showcases her summer body in a one-piece black Sauvage swimsuit that dips low in the back. She paired her suit with a tan hat with black braiding detail and a cute beaded necklace. 

“Ready for St. Barts? #RHUGT!” she wrote alongside the photo. 

“Beautiful lady, why the need to 'Photoshop' the photo though? Waaay too much,” one of de Lesseps' followers wrote in the comments. “Sorry, darling no photo shop here,” she replied.

De Lesseps is never one to shy away from a sexy bikini moment, even in her 50s. 

Yet, after showing off her toned figure in a pink gingham two-piece on Instagram in April, the 58-year-old was faced with age-shaming comments.

But she wasn’t afraid to clap back and stand in her confidence. 

Speaking with Page Six, the Bravolebrity said, “I think at this point in my life, I’m proud of the fact that I can still put on a bikini, and I don’t like people shaming women about their age,” calling the latter act “irritating.” 

She also advised others to do what they please. “People should be able to do and wear what they want,” she explained to the outlet. 

What she will call out is a social media troll. Shortly after seeing the negative comments on her swimwear snapshot (one in particular claiming she was “way too old” to be posing in the set), de Lesseps shot back with an Instagram Reel with an empowering message. 

“Women should be able to wear whatever they want at any age as long as they feel good. So be cool, don't be, like, all uncool,” she said in the video. 

De Lesseps is slated to star in two Bravo spin-off series in the coming months: Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

