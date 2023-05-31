Luann de Lesseps Calls Age-Shaming Comments on Her Bikini Pictures 'Irritating'

“I don’t like people shaming women about their age,” the Real Housewives Countess said

Michelle Lee
Published on May 31, 2023
Luann de Lesseps
Luann de Lesseps

According to Luann de Lesseps, money can’t buy you class — and neither can negativity! 

The Real Housewives of New York City alumna is never one to shy away from a sexy bikini moment, even in her 50s. 

Yet, after showing off her toned figure in a pink gingham two-piece on Instagram in April, the 58-year-old was faced with age-shaming comments.

But she wasn’t afraid to clap back and stand in her confidence. 

Speaking with Page Six, the Bravolebrity said, “I think at this point in my life, I’m proud of the fact that I can still put on a bikini, and I don’t like people shaming women about their age,” calling the latter act “irritating.” 

She also advised others to do what they please. “People should be able to do and wear what they want,” she explained to the outlet. 

What she will call out is a social media troll. Shortly after seeing the negative comments on her swimwear snapshot (one in particular claiming she was “way too old” to be posing in the set), de Lesseps shot back with an Instagram Reel with an empowering message. 

“Women should be able to wear whatever they want at any age as long as they feel good. So be cool, don't be, like, all uncool,” she said in the video. 

De Lesseps is slated to star in two Bravo spin-off series in the coming months: Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

