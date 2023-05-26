LSU Women's Basketball Team Visits the White House to Celebrate Their NCAA Championship

The visit came after public back-and-forth about whether the team would accept the Bidens' invite

By Laura Barcella
Published on May 26, 2023 03:57 PM
US President Joe Biden (R) jokes with LSU Tigers' team captain Angel Reese during an event for the Louisiana State University Tigers Women's Basketball team to celebrate their 2022-2023 NCAA Championship season, hosted in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 May 2023.
Photo:

SAMUEL CORUM/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

After weeks of public back-and-forth, the LSU women's basketball team visited the White House today to celebrate their recent NCAA championship win.

The team arrived at the White House in the afternoon for a special ceremony with President Joe Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, where the president praised the team and pushed for more of a focus on women's sports.

“Folks, we need to support women’s sports not just during championship runs but the entire year, and every season,” President Biden said.

He also joked that head coach Kim Mulkey, who earned her third NCAA championship with the win in April, was becoming a frequent White House visitor.

LSU at White House

Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

"Isn't this getting old to you?" President Biden teased.

The ceremony, though, was briefly halted when LSU's Sa'Myah Smith fainted as the team gathered on stage. She was quickly attended to by medical personnel, and Mulkey said that Smith was "fine" and mostly just "embarrassed."

President Joe Biden and LSU women's basketball team

The visit came after star player Angel Reese, 20, said in April that her winning team would not accept the Bidens' invite to the White House. (She later changed her tune.)

Reese initially declined the invite because she was upset that Dr. Biden suggested that both women's teams from the NCAA Tournament final -- the Louisiana State University Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes in Dallas -- should come to D.C.

"So I know we'll have the champions come to the White House, we always do," Jill, 71, said at the time, per CNN. "So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I'm going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game," she added.

LSU at White House

Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI/Shutterstock

"In the beginning, we were hurt — it was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything," Reese said in an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter, about why she first snubbed Biden's invite.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You don't get that experience [to go to the White House] ever, and I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that, so I'm going to do what's best for the team, and we've decided we're going to go," she added. "I'm a team player. I'm going to do what's best for the team. I'm the captain."

LSU's Angel Reese Responds to Critics, Taunts Iowa's Caitlin Clark with Her Own Hand Motion
Maddie Meyer/Getty

Traditionally, only the national champions receive an invitation to the White House. If Iowa had also received an official invitation, it would have been the first time both title game teams were offered the opportunity.

After hearing about Biden's dual invitation, Reese retweeted a story about it and called it "A JOKE," with three laughing emojis.

"It bothers me because you're a woman at the end of the day, and you're supposed to be standing behind us before anything," Reese said of the incident on the I Am Athlete podcast. "So, it's hard to see things like that and not comment back on it."

The suggestion to invite both teams may have had good intentions, but the idea came just one day after Reese became the subject of harsh, racially-tinged online criticism.

Reese dealt with attacks on Twitter after the broadcast showed her taunting Iowa's Caitlin Clark with the "you can't see me" hand gesture made popular by wrestler John Cena, which Clark had done herself earlier in the tournament.

During her postgame press conference, the NCAA champion said, "All year I was critiqued about who I was. I don't fit the narrative. I don't fit in the box that you all want me to be in. I'm too hood, I'm too ghetto. You told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all don't say nothing."

Related Articles
Sa'Myah Smith flashes a thumbs-up after collapsing
LSU Player Sa'Myah Smith Faints Onstage During White House Championship Celebration
Candace Parker #3 of the Las Vegas Aces arrives to the arena before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Candace Parker Honors Gianna Bryant with Jersey Tribute — and Vanessa Bryant Loves It
Ryan Reynolds Mourns Death of Wrexham Fan
Ryan Reynolds Mourns Wrexham Fan Whose Dying Wish Was to Meet Him: ‘One of The Bravest People'
Jonathan Owens, simon biles
Jonathan Owens Praises New Wife Simone Biles for 'Her Focus and Her Drive'
SHOOTING STARS
'Shooting Stars' Director Says LeBron James and Friends 'Huddled Around a Little Computer' to Watch His Biopic
JuJu Watkins Prom
High School Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Says She'll Look Back on Prom and 'Be Proud' She Went (Exclusive)
Angel Mercado
19-Year-Old Baseball Player Dies After Makeshift Dugout Collapses on Him
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin Opens Up About Resiliency and the Future of Women's Sports: 'You Just Keep Going' (Exclusive)
Surfer Caroline Marks on How She Combats Fear When Facing the âUncertaintyâ of âMother Natureâ Amid WSL Tour
Surfer Caroline Marks on Combatting Fear When Facing the 'Uncertainty' of 'Mother Nature' (Exclusive)
carmelo anthony lebron james
Carmelo Anthony Says He's 'at Peace' Retiring Without a Championship Ring: 'I've Won at Life'
New Mexico tight end Jaden Hullaby (28) catches during an NCAA football game against LSU on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in New Orleans.
University of New Mexico Football Player Jaden Hullaby Dead at 21: 'Get Your Rest King'
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the Laker game
Kris Jenner Supports Tristan Thompson as Lakers Are Eliminated from Playoffs
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hugs head coach John Harbaugh against the Kansas City Chiefs after an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh on Re-Signing Lamar Jackson at the Last Minute: 'We Should Be Great' (Exclusive)
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media after Round 3 Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals 2023
LeBron James Considering Retirement After Lakers Get Swept: 'Got to Think About It'
Chris Samuels attends #RightToBearArts Gala hosted by The Creative Coalition at The Madison Hotel on April 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Former Commanders Tackle Chris Samuels 'Excited' About Magic Johnson Joining Team Ownership: 'He's Big Time'
MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 15: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 15, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Real Madrid Files Hate Crime Complaint After Vinicius Junior Faces More Racist Chants from Fans