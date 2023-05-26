LSU Player Sa'Myah Smith Faints Onstage During White House Championship Celebration

Smith was quickly tended to by medical personnel before POTUS continued his visit with the NCAA Women's Champions on Friday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on May 26, 2023 03:49 PM
Sa'Myah Smith flashes a thumbs-up after collapsing
Photo:

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

LSU's visit to the White House Friday briefly halted when basketball player Sa'Myah Smith fainted as the team gathered on stage behind President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Smith was standing with her LSU Tigers teammates behind Biden as he delivered remarks to the NCAA women's champions when she fainted, according to White House pool reports.

She was quickly tended to by medical personnel as the president and team members stood by, per the report.

Head coach Kim Mulkey assured the crowd that Smith was alright, and mostly just "kind of right now embarrassed," according to Associated Press' White House reporter Seung Min Kim.

LSU at White House

Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The event was being live-streamed when Smith fainted, forcing the broadcast to pause for roughly seven minutes while the athlete was tended to by medical staff.

CSPAN shared video of the moment when President Biden paused his speech.

The White House pool report said that Biden resumed his remarks at 2:40 p.m. ET after Smith was taken out of the East Room in a wheelchair.

The LSU Tigers were visiting the White House to celebrate their 2023 NCAA Women's Championship when they defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the March Madness tournament. The game pulled in 9.9 million viewers, a record-breaking number for the women's game.

