LSU Basketball's Kim Mulkey to Become Highest-Paid Women’s Basketball Coach in $32M Deal: Reports

Kim Mulkey is making history — again!

The LSU coach, 61, is set to sign a 10-year contract worth $32 million in what will become the richest total contract in women’s college basketball history, according to multiple reports.

LSU’s board of supervisors will officially approve the deal on Friday, according to The Advocate, which was the first to report the news, followed by ESPN and the Associated Press.

Mulkey has led teams to four national championships — she won three at Baylor and nabbed her fourth at LSU in April, when her team beat Iowa in the title game.

For the outspoken and well-dressed coach, her success last year proved to be an emotional triumph.



The Tigers coach, who grew up in Hammond, Louisiana, called LSU her "home," when she addressed fans and friends during a parade and ceremony marking their championship earlier this year. "I'm trying not to cry," Mulkey admitted during her speech.

The coach said she had made it a personal goal to win a championship for LSU when she took the job, but added at the time that she never put a timetable on it, and purposely omitted it from the team's goal list heading into the season.

Jonathan Mailhes/CSM/Shutterstock

Mulkey's list of goals for the Tigers heading into the preseason was to "win 90% of non-conference games, finish in the top four of the SEC, win one game in the SEC tournament and remain ranked in the AP Top 25 throughout the season," according to ESPN.

Now, Mulkey and her star players — including Angel Reese — look to run it back this season.

The new deal will earn Mulkey an average of $3.2 million per year — more than UConn’s Geno Auriemma and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, who earn $2.9 million and $2.7 million per year, according to Sports Illustrated.

