'LPBW''s Matt Roloff Hospitalized amid 'Complications' During Routine Procedure, Shares 'Scary News'

"Last week was a bit rough," the Little People, Big World star said alongside a photo of him in a hospital bed

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on May 23, 2023 03:46 PM
Matt Roloff Says Life Has Been a Bit Rough Lately as He Shares Photo from Hospital Bed
Matt Roloff. Photo:

Matt Roloff/Instagram

Matt Roloff is giving his followers insight on his recent health scare.

On Monday, the Little People, Big World star posted a photo on Instagram of himself laying in a hospital bed. Although he was smiling in the snap, the 61-year-old revealed that problems during a routine procedure is leaving him with a longer recovery than expected.

Last week was a bit rough,” the reality star captioned the post. “Went in for what I thought was a routine upper endoscopy to check out my esophagus. When things don’t go as planned and the Doc tells [fiancée Caryn Chandler] ‘We had some complications.’ Turns out I have some unexpected twists and turns leading down to the stomach.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, an upper endoscopy is a procedure used to visually examine your upper digestive system using a tiny camera on the end of a long, flexible tube. It’s typically done to diagnose and sometimes treat conditions that affect the upper part of the digestive system.

Roloff explained that the complication will now require him to receive additional medical attention, however, he didn’t elaborate on what that involves.

“Good news is I didn't need the computer chip and monitor installed! Scary news is more work to be done. Worst news is I had to take a few days off working and lay low,” he added. “Back in action today!”

RELATED: Zach Roloff Shares Health Update While Recovering from Brain Surgery: 'Happy to Be Home'

Matt Roloff Says Life Has Been a Bit Rough Lately as He Shares Photo from Hospital Bed

Matt Roloff/Instagram

RELATED: Matt Roloff Asks for Prayers as Son Zach Undergoes 'Important' Surgery

The Little People, Big World patriarch isn’t the only one who’s dealt with a health scare recently.

Back in February, he shared on Instagram that his son Zach Roloff was gearing up for an "important" surgery, a shunt revision.

A shunt is a hollow tube surgically placed in the brain — or occasionally in the spine — to help drain cerebrospinal fluid and redirect it to another location in the body where it can be reabsorbed, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Though the family didn’t share details about the procedure, a shunt revision might alleviate pressure on the brain and target symptoms such as difficulty walking, mild dementia and lack of bladder control.

"Family has been in constant contact and communication. We are all praying for Zach as he undergoes an important shunt revision," Matt captioned the post. "He's in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest… all prayers up please for Zach's successful recovery."

