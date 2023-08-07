'Loving' Mother Stabbed to Death in Street, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff

Lauren Pikor "was loved more than words by so many," her family said on a GoFundMe page

Published on August 7, 2023 12:53PM EDT
Lauren Pikor and daughter Eva.

GoFundMe

A Chicago-area woman is being remembered as “a loving mother” after she was found stabbed to death in the street Friday night, while her ex-boyfriend now faces charges after a standoff with police that terrified neighbors.

Police in Oak Forest, Ill., said they arrested Chad Oster after a "lengthy standoff" on Saturday. According to local Fox 32, the standoff ended after officers used flash bangs to breach the home.

Oster, 36, was reportedly armed.

Oak Forest Police Chief Jason Reid said in a statement that Oster has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of his ex-girlfriend Lauren Pikor on Friday night. A bond hearing was set for Monday.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Pikor, a 30-year-old mother, was found stabbed to death in the street in front of her Oak Forest home, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She is survived by her daughter Eva, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family.

“Lauren Pikor was a loving mother, sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin, niece, and friend,” the fundraiser reads. “She leaves behind her pride and joy, her sweet daughter, and a heartbroken family.”

The family added that Pikor “was a dedicated single mother who worked hard and strove to be an amazing role model for her daughter.” 

Lauren Pikor.

Lauren Pikor/Facebook

“She excelled in her career and her faith guided her throughout her life,” Pikor’s family continued. “She was loved more than words by so many. Her legacy lives on in her daughter and the many lives she touched.”

Lauren Pikor.

Lauren Pikor/Facebook

Pikor reportedly had a restraining order against Oster at the time of her killing.

"She’s in the prime of her lifetime and her life was cut short," Andrew Holmes, a crisis responder, told the outlet. “The child’s life, the whole family’s life, because this mother has been taken, and as a child, growing up this child is going to be looking for his or her mother, that’s their best friend, this changes everything as far as growing up.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

