John Legend's Skincare Line Is Actually Really Amazing — Here's Our Full Review

In a passing news alert, I saw a headline that read something like: John Legend Launches a Skin Care Line. Not sure if I should say this — or in this case, write this — out loud, but I let out a heavy sigh. Great. Another celebrity skincare brand in an already oversaturated market. However, my eye-rolling stopped as I took a deeper dive into his brand, Loved01.

Firstly, unlike many celebrity lines launching at what seems a daily rate, Loved01 is actually affordable — every product in this unisex face and body line is $15 and under. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Legend says, "We wanted Loved01 to feel elevated and like a lot of care and intention was put into it, but not sell it at a price that puts it out of reach for so many people. And we had to put it in stores where all of us are shopping." Even in a technology-consumed world, we often forget that many people around us don't have access to technology and can't just log in and make purchases online. Technology is a privilege, and the fact that this line will be available both online and in CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, along with select Walmart locations, is a huge win.

Additionally, after watching Legend's YouTube sitdown with beauty maven Jackie Aina, I was even more intrigued after he said, "The FDA doesn't even make you test on darker skin tones." Wait, what? How is that possible? Like Aina and many commenters, I was stunned, even as someone who's spent years writing and learning about beauty products and ingredients.

So when the EGOT winner says he's making this line with Black and Brown skin at the forefront, it's not just a soundbite. He and his team have done the research. Studies show that beauty products marketed to Black women — specifically hair care — contain potentially harmful chemicals like phthalates that disrupt hormones and can even cause uterine fibroids, as scientists at Northwestern recently found. Taking skin and internal health into consideration, every product in the Loved01 line is dermatologist-approved and formulated without said chemicals, including artificial colors or synthetic fragrances as well as controversial ingredients like mineral oil, parabens, and petrolatum.

With all this information in mind, I was excited to test the six-piece collection. So let's get to it!

Face + Body Wash

I typically stay away from multi-use face and body care. But hey, I’m always open to trying any beauty product at least once.

When I poured this into my hands, I did enjoy the milky texture. After an oil cleanse on my face, I used the wash as the second step in my routine. My skin felt clean and soft to the touch. However, while the brand recommends using your hands to apply the product, for the best results, I suggest using a muslin cloth with warm water for your face to ensure all makeup and debris is rinsed away because the formula doesn't foam. If I wasn't a beauty writer for a living, the lack of lather might have freaked me out; most consumers are used to bubbles and foam equalling cleanliness. However, because this wash is sulfate-free and infused with skin-loving oils, you won't get the typical suds you're used to.



Exfoliating Cleanser

I skip physical exfoliators on my face (they can be a bit abrasive), so instead, I used this creamy texture made with fine bamboo powder, sea buckthorn, and rose hip oil from the neck down. However, once I felt the gentle texture, I decided to try it on my face for the sake of this review. I'm happy to report that there was no skin irritation or breakouts post-use. It was super gentle on my skin.

Though this won't be something I use on my face regularly, I loved using it on my body, especially my neck, décolletage, and shoulders. The formula offered just enough exfoliation for softer skin and loads of hydration. So if your skin is on the drier side, I'd recommend this as an addition to your body care routine. (Oh, and just know that a little goes a long way.)



Face + Body Moisturizer

When I saw this moisturizer had coconut oil in the mix, I wasn't willing to chance it and try it on my face as coconut oil can be pore-clogging. But, on the body, it is *chef's kiss*. I was expecting a watery formula to come spilling out of the cap, but, instead, there was a weighty, rich formula in my hand. I slathered it on and instantly thought: this is their hero product. This. Is. The. One.

I have tried tons of body lotions, creams, and butter — and this one is now in my top five. Most of the body care products I use have hefty price tags, so what makes the oil and butter-rich formula even more impressive is its $10 price tag and that it’s made with safe, impactful ingredients. Those two things don't always go together. In addition to all those pros, the next morning, I didn't need to rehydrate. I was good to go.



Face + Body Oil

This was yet another product that I've been raving about. In proper skincare order fashion of applying your products from thinnest to thickest, I like to layer oil on last to add a sheen to my skin.

Again, I was pleasantly surprised and shocked at how much I loved this oil, especially as someone whose vanity is filled with pricey body oils. I rubbed this into my skin, which melted in without a lingering residue. This would be an excellent body oil during warmer months because it's lightweight but very moisturizing.



Toning Mist

There are tons of toning mists on the market, so this one isn't revolutionary. But for anyone who dermaplanes or has inflamed, acneic skin, the soothing ingredients — chamomile, lavender, and aloe vera — in this alcohol-free formula infused with witch hazel can be a great addition to your daily routine to help add moisture and balance the pH of the skin.

Shaving Cream

When I think of shaving cream, I imagine foam. But this lightweight creamy balm is the exact opposite (in the best way). I applied a bit to my wet legs in the shower and my razor gilded right over my leg. Truthfully, I use anything to shave my legs, from body wash to shampoo (I know, I know — it's probably not the best remedy for nick-free skin), so I loved that this cream is actually beneficial and helps add a moisturizing rose hip and sea buckthorn oil-infused buffer. It's also gentle, hydrating, and pH-balancing. And for anyone who travels, this fits easily into any toiletry bag without fear of a messy surprise once you reach your destination.



Final Thoughts

Is this line all that different from what’s already available to us? Yes and no. You can get any of these products at various price points, from drugstore to prestige. However, this launch stands out to me because of its accessibility, affordability, and pledge to give people of color a line of products made with safe and impactful ingredients that aren't exorbitantly priced, which is a rarity in the world of celebrity product launches. It’s difficult to package all of those things thoughtfully, but Loved01 made it happen. I’m looking forward to their next drop (hopefully, it’s an SPF!).

