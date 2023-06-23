Loved Ones of 5 'Titan' Submersible Victims Pay Tribute: 'We Are United in Grief'

The families and friends of the five people who died onboard the Titan submersible have been sharing their grief.

OceanGate, who led the expedition, announced the passengers’ deaths on Thursday afternoon. "We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," the company said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Paying tribute to their CEO and co-founder and the other passengers, the statement continued, "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

OceanGate Expeditions CEO and founder Stockton Rush. HANDOUT/OceanGate Expeditions/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed in a press conference Thursday that a debris field was found near the wreckage of the Titanic and that it was consistent with a "catastrophic pressure implosion." All five passengers would have been killed in the implosion.

The family of British billionaire Hamish Harding paid tribute to the pilot following the news and called him a “loving husband” and “dedicated father.”



“Today, we are united in grief with the other families who have also lost their loved ones on the Titan submersible,” his family and Action Aviation, the global sales company he was the chairman of, shared in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Hamish Harding was a loving husband to his wife and a dedicated father to his two sons, whom he loved deeply. To his team in Action Aviation, he was a guide, an inspiration, a support, and a Living Legend.”

They continued that the 58-year-old “lived his life for his family” and for “the next adventure.”

'Titan' sub victim Hamish Harding. Victoria Sirakova/Getty

“He was one of a kind and we adored him. He was a passionate explorer — whatever the terrain — who lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure. What he achieved in his lifetime was truly remarkable and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it’s that we lost him doing what he loved.”

"He will leave a gap in our lives that can never be filled,” the statement continued. “We know that Hamish would have been immensely proud to see how nations, experts, industry colleagues and friends came together for the search and we extend our heartfelt thanks for all their efforts. On behalf of the Harding family and Action Aviation, we would like to politely request privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Harding was married to his wife Linda and had two sons, Rory and Giles, as well as a stepdaughter, Lauren, and a stepson, Brian Szasz.

Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood. DAWOOD HERCULES CORPORATION/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the family of businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman, 19, said they were “overwhelmed with the love and support” they have received.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this tragedy, one which has been followed around the world,” they said in a statement to the BBC.

"As with any tragedy of this magnitude, it brings out the best and worst in people. Some go out of their way to contribute and support, others use these moments for personal gains. How one behaves in such circumstances reveals more about their own character than anything else.”



The OceanGate submersible Titan. Alamy Stock Photo

The statement concluded, "The family remains overwhelmed with the love and support that it has received and is grateful to those who showcased the best in humanity.”

Shahzada was a Pakistani-British businessman, while Suleman was a student at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland. Shahzada also worked with the Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust, set up by King Charles.

The family of retired French diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet said he will be remembered as "one of the greatest deep-sea explorers in modern history".



In a statement to the BBC, the 77-year-old’s family said, "When you think of the Titanic and all we know about the ship today, you will think of Paul-Henri Nargeolet and his legendary work. But what we will remember him most for is his big heart, his incredible sense of humor and how much he loved his family.”

"We will miss him today and every day for the rest of our lives.” the statement concluded.

Nargeolet also served in the French Navy and had dived to the wreck of the Titanic 35 times.

