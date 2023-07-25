Ariana Madix Grills 'Love Island' Players on Sex as 1 Says 'Look Up Bad Bitch in the Dictionary' to Find Her

See the 'Vanderpump Rules' star swing by Tuesday's episode of the Peacock dating show

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 02:11PM EDT

A new "bombshell" has entered the Love Island USA villa: Ariana Madix!

Peacock has released a sneak peek at Tuesday night’s episode showing contestant Destiny Davis receives a text that teases the impending arrival of a “VIP guest” to host a “high stakes game of Mr. & Mrs.”

The couples proceed to quiz each other in hopes of being prepared for the game when their host — Vanderpump Rules star, 38 — walks in and says, “Hey Islanders!”

Madix's arrival catches the Islanders by surprise, with Hannah Wright saying in a confessional: “She’s just an icon. You look up ‘bad bitch’ in the dictionary, you gonna see a picture of Ariana.”

LOVE ISLAND -- "Week 2" Episode 508 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix makes a guest appearance on 'Love Island USA' season 5.

Lila Seeley/PEACOCK

From there, the contestants take their seats for what Madix calls her “favorite ever Love Island game” — and teases “a prize that’s never ever been given out” in the history of the show.

The Bravo star then begins to grill the Islanders, asking questions such as how many people their partner has slept with.

“How’s that for a bombshell?” she asks playfully.

LOVE ISLAND -- "Week 2" Episode 508 -- Pictured: (l-r) Carmen Kocourek, Hannah Wright, Ariana Madix, Anna Kurdys
Ariana Madix hosts a game of "Mr. & Mrs." on 'Love Island USA.'.

Lila Seeley/PEACOCK

Love Island USA marks just one of the reality shows Madix will appear on in the wake of her breakup from Tom Sandoval, who cheated on her with their castmate Raquel Leviss after nine years together. Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough announced earlier this month that Madix will join the ABC dancing competition when it returns for season 32 in the fall.

"This season on Dancing with the Stars, we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix!" Hough, 38, said July 7 on Good Morning America. "Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor!"

Madix has also been spotted filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, although Bravo hasn’t made an official announcement about which cast members will be returning.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love Island USA, hosted by Sarah Hyland, streams Thursdays through Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Related Articles
âBombshellâ Ariana Madix Revamps the Revenge Dress in Angelic White with Racy Cutouts for âLove Island USAâ Cameo
‘Bombshell’ Ariana Madix Revamps the Revenge Dress in White with Racy Cutouts for ‘Love Island USA’ Cameo
This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Faces the 'Hardest Thing I've Had to Ever Do' as 2 Hometowns Loom
NeNe Leakes and Bryson Bryant
NeNe Leakes Breaks Silence on Son Bryson's Arrest: 'He Has an Addiction, There's Nothing I Can Do' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance, Mary and Brandan
'90 Day': Mary's Grandparents Set House Rule That She Can't 'Do It' with Brandan When He Moves In
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love
90 Day's Kirsten Gets Emotional About Being a 'Secret' as Julio Puts Off Telling Mom He's Moving Abroad
90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Holly Admits It's 'Really Weird' Her Mom Is Chaperoning Her Relationship at 40
Marcus Jordan Calls Larsa Pippen 'Best Mom & Wife' on Birthday Flowers Gift
Marcus Jordan Is 'Not Afraid' to Have Larsa Pippen Go Through His Phone But Admits It’s 'a Dangerous Game'
Love Island Season 4
Former 'Love Island USA' Staffers File Lawsuit Against Show's Producing Team, Claiming Labor Law Violations
90 day fiance
90 Day's Sheila Fears She'll 'Scare' David Away After He Realizes Her 'Poverty'-Stricken Home Is 'Worse Than' He Imagined
90 Day Fiance Gino & Jasmine and Meisha & Nicola.
90 Day's Meisha and Nicola Intensely Clash Over His 'Dismissive' Attitude and Her 'Messy' Lifestyle
90 Day Fiance Gino & Jasmine and Meisha & Nicola.
90 Day's Jasmine Is 'Miserable' with Gino After He 'Gags' at Her 'Private Parts', She Says in Couples Therapy
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Boyfriend Dralin is Moving to College with Her
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Says Boyfriend Dralin Is Moving to College with Her: 'It Will Be Fun'
Ariana Grande Performs at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMYÃÂ® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles; The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s Romance Is Not Linked to SpongeBob Voice Actor, Jokes His Wife
90 Dayâs Dempsey Struggles with Insecurity in the Bedroom as 'Experienced' Statler Opens Up About Her 'Sex Parties.
90 Day’s Dempsey Struggles with Insecurity in the Bedroom as 'Experienced' Statler Opens Up About Her 'Sex Parties'
Raquel Leviss is spotted visiting family in Tucson, Arizona as 'Vanderpump Rules' begins filming without her.
Raquel Leviss Visits Family Wearing ‘Be a Good Person’ Hat as 'Vanderpump Rules' Begins Filming
90 Day Fiance Amanda and Razvan
90 Day's Razvan Makes Bold Proposal to 'Make Love Nonstop' and Have More Kids but Amanda Is Not on Board