Ariana Madix Grills 'Love Island' Players on Sex as 1 Says 'Look Up Bad Bitch in the Dictionary' to Find Her

A new "bombshell" has entered the Love Island USA villa: Ariana Madix!

Peacock has released a sneak peek at Tuesday night’s episode showing contestant Destiny Davis receives a text that teases the impending arrival of a “VIP guest” to host a “high stakes game of Mr. & Mrs.”

The couples proceed to quiz each other in hopes of being prepared for the game when their host — Vanderpump Rules star, 38 — walks in and says, “Hey Islanders!”

Madix's arrival catches the Islanders by surprise, with Hannah Wright saying in a confessional: “She’s just an icon. You look up ‘bad bitch’ in the dictionary, you gonna see a picture of Ariana.”

Ariana Madix makes a guest appearance on 'Love Island USA' season 5. Lila Seeley/PEACOCK

From there, the contestants take their seats for what Madix calls her “favorite ever Love Island game” — and teases “a prize that’s never ever been given out” in the history of the show.

The Bravo star then begins to grill the Islanders, asking questions such as how many people their partner has slept with.

“How’s that for a bombshell?” she asks playfully.

Ariana Madix hosts a game of "Mr. & Mrs." on 'Love Island USA.'. Lila Seeley/PEACOCK

Love Island USA marks just one of the reality shows Madix will appear on in the wake of her breakup from Tom Sandoval, who cheated on her with their castmate Raquel Leviss after nine years together. Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough announced earlier this month that Madix will join the ABC dancing competition when it returns for season 32 in the fall.

"This season on Dancing with the Stars, we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix!" Hough, 38, said July 7 on Good Morning America. "Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor!"

Madix has also been spotted filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, although Bravo hasn’t made an official announcement about which cast members will be returning.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love Island USA, hosted by Sarah Hyland, streams Thursdays through Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.