'Love Island UK' Stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Have Dinner Date After Engagement: See Her Ring

The couple, who appeared on season 5 of the UK reality dating series, got engaged on July 23

By
Stephanie Webber
Stephanie Webber has more than a decade of experience working in publishing as an editor and writer, covering breaking news, awards seasons and producing celebrity interviews for print and digital.
Published on July 27, 2023 06:09PM EDT
After their big engagement news, Love Island couple Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were seen arriving at STK for dinner on their romantic holiday in Ibiza
'Love Island' couple Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague. Photo:

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/GettyPREMIER PHOTO/MEGA / BACKGRID

Love in Ibiza! Newly engaged Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were spotted out on a romantic dinner date on the island on Thursday — with the bride-to-be's engagement ring in clear view.

Hague, and Fury, both 24, were photographed smiling as they arrived at STK. Hague wore khakis, a white tank top and a matching button-down and accessorized with her sparkling oval-shaped diamond ring. 

The pair, who met on season 5 of the U.K. reality show in 2019, got engaged on July 23. Hague shared the news in a black-and-white video via Instagram set to RuthAnne’s “The Vow." In the clip, the professional boxer wore a black tuxedo while Hague was dressed in a strapless white jumpsuit.

Before he got down on one knee, Fury handed their six-month-old daughter Bambi to Hague. The little one matched her mom in a white dress.

“Forever. 23/07/23💍😭,” Hague gushed in her post. 

Fury gave fans another look at the big moment when he shared a photo of the family of three surrounded by bouquets of pink and white roses. 

"To my perfect fiancé… forever wouldn’t be long enough to call you mine," he captioned the Instagram photo, in which the couple is kissing. 

On Wednesday, the former PrettyLittleThing creative director shared another photo of her new ring and a throwback video of the couple during their time on Love Island. She gushed: “Just call me… Molly Fury."

Several Love Island alums congratulated the pair in the comments of their posts on social media.

“Congrats you two babes 🥹🥹 always the cutest videos," their season 5 costar Amber Gill wrote, while the show's host Maya Jama commented, “WE LOVE TO SEE IT! 😍😍😍❤️ congratulations you cuteys.”

Love Island couple Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were seen arriving at STK for dinner in Ibiza.
Love Island U.K.'s Molly Mae Hague and her engagement ring.

PREMIER PHOTO/MEGA / BACKGRID

Hague and Fury welcomed their little girl in January. In May, Hague gushed over her daughter in a sweet Instagram post. 

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

"Being a mum consists of great days, bad days, normal days, overwhelming days, perfect days, sad days… a lot of days of just making it to the end of the day! But through it all, a crazy amount of love," she captioned a photo of the duo at the time. "To my new mums out there who are reading this… when people say ‘it gets easier’ it really isn’t just a passing comment. You’ve got this."

Two months earlier, Hague told her followers that Bambi made her "into the best version" of herself while celebrating Mother's Day.

