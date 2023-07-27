'Love is Blind''s Zack Shares How He Overcame 'Off the Charts' Allergies to Wife Bliss' Pets

Zack Goytowski overcame a health obstacle so he, his wife Bliss Poureetezadi, and her pets could all live together.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the Love Is Blind star shared "the rollercoaster of a journey" he went through to manage his allergies to "anything with fur" so Poureetezadi's cat and dog could live with the couple.

"You won't believe the rollercoaster of a journey we've been on to bring these two fur babies home," Goytowski began the caption of the post, which features he and Poureetezadi holding her pets Asher and Blythe.

"From my childhood, I've had allergies to anything with fur, but it's the allergies to cats, dogs, and horses that really shut my breathing down. After Bliss and I got married, we knew we wanted to share our home with these amazing creatures, but my allergies were off the charts. The first night I came to Bliss's home, I had an allergy attack that left me gasping for air," he added.



According to the Love Is Blind groom, a visit to an allergist after this attack brought bad news.

"The doctor diagnosed me with allergy-induced asthma, meaning that my animal allergies were actually threatening my ability to breathe. It felt like a dagger to our dream of us keeping Asher and Blythe," Goytowski wrote on social media.

Because of Goytowski's allergies, Poureetezadi decided to have her mother and sister care for Asher and Blythe.

"It tore her apart to let them go," Goytowski wrote on Instagram.

However, "you can't stop love," he added. "We were determined to find a way to bring them home, to make our family complete. So, we embarked on this colossal undertaking of almost a year of immunotherapy, going to the doctor and getting allergy shots twice a week."

In his post, Goytowski acknowledged that the experience was not easy but said, "love pushes you to do things you never thought possible. I really never thought this would be possible but I had to try for Bliss."

Luckily there is a happy ending to the couple's dilemma as Asher and Blythe have returned to live with the pair.

"We did it. We brought Asher and Blythe home. These two fur babies bring Bliss so much happiness, and seeing that joy in her eyes makes every moment of this challenging journey worth it," Goytowski concluded his post.

Goytowski and Poureetezadi got hitched at the end of Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Before that, Goytowski found himself in a love triangle in the pods with Poureetezadi and contender Irina Solomonova. He subsequently broke off his relationship with Poureetezadi and later proposed to Solomonova. However, the once-engaged couple mutually parted ways following the conclusion of their trip to Mexico.

Earlier this year, following the Love Is Blind Season 4 live reunion, Goytowski and Poureetezadi shared with PEOPLE about their desire to become parents.

"It's not too far in the future, but it's not like super soon," Poureetezadi said at the time. "[Zack's] going to be such a good dad."

And Goytowski later added: "Our children are going to be the luckiest kids in the world. I can't wait to have kids with her. I really can't."



